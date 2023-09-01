Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig lock horns with an impressive Union Berlin side in an important clash at the Alte Forsterei on Sunday.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side thrashed VfB Stuttgart by a comprehensive 5-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts eased past Darmstadt by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin and RB Leipzig are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six matches apiece out of a total of 13 matches played between the two teams.

After losing their first three matches against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Union Berlin have won each of their last five such matches in the competition by a 2-1 margin.

Since the start of the last season, Union Berlin have finished a total of eight matchdays at the top of the Bundesliga table - only Bayern Munich have a better record during this period.

After a run of only three victories in 13 matches against teams at the top of the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in their last 24 matches at home in the Bundesliga - the longest such run in the competition.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Union Berlin have exceeded expectations over the past year and have been in excellent form in recent months. Robin Gosens scored two goals against Darmstadt last week and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

RB Leipzig can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive squad at their disposal. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-2 RB Leipzig

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dani Olmo to score - Yes