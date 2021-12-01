Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend with Union Berlin hosting RB Leipzig on Friday in the 14th round of the German top-flight.

Union Berlin were beaten 2-1 away from home by Eintracht Frankfurt in their last game. Max Kruse's second-half penalty leveled the scores for the visitors before a late winner from Evan N'Dicka saw the points go Frankfurt's way.

Union Berlin sit sixth in the Bundesliga with 20 points from 13 games. A win on Friday would see them enter the Champions League spots for the first time this season.

RB Leipzig's struggle to pick up a good run of form in the league continued last time out. They were beaten 3-1 by Bayer Leverkusen, a second consecutive league defeat after their 2-0 loss to Hoffenheim the week prior.

RB Leipzig sit eighth in the league with just 18 points from 13 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Union Berlin on Friday.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

There have been eight meetings between Union Berlin and RB Leipzig. The home side have won just two of those games while the visitors have won five times. Only one of their matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season. Union Berlin won the game 2-1.

Union Berlin Form Guide: L-W-D-L-D

RB Leipzig Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Team News

Union Berlin

Kevin Behrens remains in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The striker is the only absentee for the hosts ahead of their game on Friday.

Injured: None

COVID-19: Kevin Behrens

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen, Marcel Halstenberg and Marcelo Sarrachi are all out with injuries and will miss Friday's game. Willi Orban, Peter Gulacsi and Mohamed Simakan have all tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent as well.

Injured: Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen, Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Sarrachi

COVID-19: Willi Orban, Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan

Suspended: None

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe (GK); Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgart; Niko Giesselmann, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Grischa Promel, Christopher Trimmel; Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Josep Martinez; Nordi Mukiele, Lukas Klostermann, Josko Gvardiol, Angelino; Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg; Christopher Nkunku; Brian Brobbey, Andre Silva

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Union Berlin have won just one of their last five games. However, they have lost just one league game this season, a 5-2 loss against defending champions Bayern Munich. They will be looking to make the most of their home advantage this weekend.

RB Leipzig are on a run of back-to-back defeats. The Red Bulls are winless on the road in the league this season and will be desperate to end that run. They should be able to do so on Friday.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-2 RB Leipzig

Edited by Peter P