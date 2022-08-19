Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Union Berlin will invite RB Leipzig to Stadion An der Alten Försterei in their upcoming Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Bundesliga campaign. The home team kicked off their season with a 3-1 win over local rivals Hertha Berlin and played out a goalless draw against Mainz last time around.

RB Leipzig have played back-to-back stalemates in their two games thus far. Christopher Nkunku scored for the second game running as they played out a 2-2 draw against Koln. New signing Timo Werner also found the back of the net on his return to the Bundesliga.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

The two north-east German rivals have met 11 times across all competitions since 2014. Though the fixture has been closely contested, with just one game ending in a draw, the visitors enjoy a 6-4 lead in wins.

The last four meetings between the two teams have ended with a 2-1 scoreline, with three wins for the home team and one for the visitors. Union Berlin have just one defeat at home against Die Roten Bullen, so have a good shot at maintaining their unbeaten record in the league.

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): D-W-W

RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): D-D-L

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Team News

Union Berlin

Fabio Schneider is sidelined with a knee injury and will only be able to return to the fold in September. Timo Baumgartl, on the other hand, remains unavailable despite returning to training after recovering from an operation to remove his testicular tumor and subsequent chemotherapy.

Injured: Fabio Schneider.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Timo Baumgartl.

RB Leipzig

There are a few notable absentees for the visitors. Peter Gulacsi is out with a groin injury while Lukas Klostermann and Yussuf Poulsen are also facing spells on the sidelines. Ilaix Moriba is not in Domenico Tedesco's plans for the season and his involvement is doubtful for the trip to the capital.

Dominik Szoboszlai's red card in the game against Koln will keep him out of the match as he is suspended.

Injured: Yussuf Poulsen, Lukas Klostermann, Peter Gulacsi.

Doubtful: Ilaix Moriba.

Suspended: Dominik Szoboszlai.

Unavailable: None.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig predicted XIs

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow (GK); Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Diego Leite; Christopher Trimmel, Janik Haberer, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Julian Ryerson; Sheraldo Becker, Jordan Siebatcheu.

RB Leipzig (3-1-4-2): Janis Blaswich (GK); Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol; Benjamin Henrichs; Xaver Schlager, Kevin Kampl, David Raum, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Predicted XIs

The last four meetings between the two sides have seen over 2.5 goals and produced conclusive results. Timo Werner's addition has added some teeth to Leipzig's attack and that should provide enough firepower for the Red Bulls to put in a fighting display. Given the form of the two sides, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-2 RB Leipzig

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P