Union Berlin vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Union Berlin face rock-bottom Schalke at home on Saturday as the Bundesliga returns with another round of weekend fixtures.

Promoted to the Bundesliga just last season, Union Berlin have consistently impressed fans and experts with their performances. They were flying as high as fourth in the table at one point this season.

But lately, the wins have dried up for the capital side as they experience a rough patch with just one point from their previous four league fixtures.

The biggest setback for Union Berlin came last week when they lost away to relegation-threatened Mainz. Urs Fischer's side will play another club battling relegation in Schalke this weekend, as they look to get their season back on track.

Meanwhile, Schalke finally managed to get a win under their belt in the league. However, they are still placed at the bottom of the table after 20 rounds.

Since snapping their 30-game winless run against Hoffenheim in January, they have managed only one point from their previous six Bundesliga fixtures.

Schalke suffered yet another heavy defeat at home at the hands of RB Leipzig last week. The title challengers ran riot at the Veltins Arena, scoring three goals.

Union Berlin vs Schalke Head-to-Head

Union Berlin were promoted to the German first division for the first time in their history in 2019. Since then, they have yet to find success in games against Schalke.

Schalke won the first-ever game between the two sides in 2019 and two other games have since ended in draws. Their reverse league fixture this season at the Veltins Arena ended in a 1-1 stalemate back in October.

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Schalke form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Union Berlin vs Schalke Team News

Union Berlin

Union Berlin's sudden dip in form is understandable considering their recent injury list. Urs Fischer is currently missing five first-team players, who will all be unavailable for Saturday's clash against Schalke.

Centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off against Mainz and is suspended for the weekend.

Injuries: Sheraldo Becker, Grischa Promel, Christopher Lenz, Anthony Ujah, Max Kruse.

Suspension: Nico Schlotterbeck

Schalke

Schalke have numerous injury concerns. Mark Uth pulled his hamstring against Leipzig and joins a list that includes eight other first-team players who will miss the trip to Berlin.

Injured: Can Bozdogan, Frederik Ronnow, Goncalo Pacienca, Kilian Ludewig, Salif Sane, Steven Skrzybski, Klaas Jan Huntelaar, Timo Becker, Mark Uth.

Union Berlin vs Schalke Predicted Line-up

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Andreas Luthe (GK); Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Florian Hubner; Grischa Promel; Christopher Trimmel, Christopher Lenz, Robert Andrich, Marcus Ingvartsen; Marius Bulter, Taiwo Awoniyi

Schalke Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ralf Fahrmann (GK); William, Shkodran Musatfi, Matija Nastasic, Sead Kolasinac; Omar Mascarell, Benjamin Stambouli; Alessandro Schopf, Nassim Boujellab, Amine Harit; Matthew Hoppe

Union Berlin vs Schalke Prediction

Union Berlin will be looking to go all out to get their first-ever win over a Schalke side struggling for any semblance of momentum.

Schalke's new defensive signings, former Arsenal duo Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac, have not been able to improve Die Knappen's fortunes at the back.

Union Berlin were one of the most free-scoring sides in the Bundesliga, but lately the goals have been scarce. However, Schalke's defensive woes could revive Berlin's frontline once again.

Schalke are still nine points off the playoff spot and need to start getting wins under their belt as soon as possible to have a shot at staying in the first division.

But with almost a full team of players out, it is really difficult to see them getting anything from the trip to Berlin on Saturday.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Schalke