Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2023

Union Berlin will welcome Union Saint-Gilloise to the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The two teams were drawn together in Group D and will go head-to-head again after four months for a place in the quarter-finals.

The hosts finished second behind Union Saint-Gilloise in Group D, missing out on the pole position by just one point. They overcame Ajax 3-1 on aggregate in the playoffs to set a date against the Belgian visitors.

Union Berlin are winless in their last two games and were held to a goalless draw at home by Koln in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The visitors returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats as they overcame Eupen 2-1 at home in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the third time, with the previous two meetings coming in the group stage of the Europa League with both teams recording 1-0 away wins.

The hosts had the best defensive record in the Europa League in the group stage, conceding just two goals in six games. Interestingly, they recorded four wins in the group stage despite scoring just four goals.

The visitors scored 11 goals in the group stage though they also conceded seven goals in that period.

The visitors had a 100% record in their travels in Europa League this season, scoring five goals while conceding just one goal in three games.

Union Berlin have suffered just one defeat at home in all competitions, with that loss coming against Union Saint-Gilloise in September.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in all competitions.

The hosts have struggled in their recent games, failing to score in four of their last five games.

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Both teams have struggled in their recent games, picking up just one win in their last five games. The hosts have failed to score in four games in that period and might struggle here.

There's nothing much to separate the two teams at the moment and we expect the game to end in a low-scoring affair, just like their two meetings earlier this season.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Simon Adingra to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes