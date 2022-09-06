Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Union Berlin will host Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in their UEFA Europa League Group D opener on Thursday.

This will be their first participation in the competition, having secured a direct qualification following a fifth-place finish last season. The Iron Ones have been on a good run of form in the new campaign thus far. They have won three of their five Bundesliga games and losing none to sit in fourth place in the league standings.

Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, are making history with their Europa League debut. This is their first European campaign since the now-defunct Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in the 1964-65 season.

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-To-Head

The two teams clashed in a friendly in January 2020m which ended in a 2-2 draw, but this will be their first official meeting.

Union Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Union Saint-Gilloise Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise Team News

Union Berlin

The hosts have a couple of injuries to deal with, as striker Jordan is out with a muscle problem. Diogo Leite has a bruise, while Timo Baumgartl is diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Sheraldo Becker is on a three-game scoring run for Berlin, netting four times, and will be eager to open his account in Europe.

Injured: Jordan, Diogo Leite, Timo Baumgartl

Union Saint-Gilloise

The Belgian side have a clean bill of health, so manager Karel Geraerts has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise Predicted XIs

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow; Robin Knoche, Paul Jaeckel, Danilho Doekhi; Julian Ryerson, Janik Haberer, Morten Thorsby, Rani Khedira, Niko Gießelmann; Sheraldo Becker, Kevin Behrens

Union Saint-Gilloise (3-5-2): Anthony Moris; Ismaël Kandouss, Siebe Van der Heyden, Christian Burgess; Bart Nieuwkoop, Teddy Teuma, Senne Lynen, Jean Thierry Lazare, Simon Adingra; Victor Boniface, Dante Vanzeir

Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Saint-Gilloise have been erratic on the road this season, losing two of their last three away games, including a thumping 3-0 defeat to Rangers in Europe.

Union Berlin are in better form and have more attacking quality, which means a home victory is on the cards.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

