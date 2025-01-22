Union Saint-Gilloise vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2025

Union Saint-Gilloise will welcome Braga to the King Baudouin Stadium in their penultimate league phase match of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Both teams have two wins in six games thus far and are separated by one point in the league standings. Saint-Gilloise are in 20th place with eight points.

The hosts have been in good touch recently and have lost just one of their last 16 games in all competitions. After a 5-1 loss to Antwerp in the Belgian Cup in their first match of 2025, they have registered two wins on the trot. They played Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian Pro League last week and registered a 1-0 home win.

The visitors are also on a two-game winning streak and recorded a 1-0 away win over Estrela Amadora in the Primeira Liga. Late drama ensued as Amine El Ouazzani scored the match-winner in stoppage time and Estrela had their equalizer ruled out by VAR in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

Union Saint-Gilloise overcame Nice 2-1 at home in their previous Europa League outing while Braga suffered a 3-0 loss to Roma.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns twice, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 2022-23 Europa League. The hosts are unbeaten in these meetings, recording an away win and playing out a draw in the home game.

Saint-Gilloise have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Europa League, conceding five goals in six games. They have also scored five goals in these games.

Braga have won five of their last seven away games, keeping four clean sheets.

Union Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in their last eight home games, recording six wins.

The visitors are winless in their last seven meetings against Belgian teams, though five have ended in draws.

Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in their last six Europa League home games, recording three 2-1 wins.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Braga Prediction

Les Unionistes have won three of their four games in 2025, scoring seven goals, and will look to continue that form here. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home games.

Kevin Mac Allister, Charles Vanhoutte, and Anan Khalaily are suspended for this match. Castro Montes, Sofiane Boufal, and Henok Teklab are injured and will play no part here.

Os Arcebispos are winless in their three away games in the Europa League this season, failing to score in two, and will look to improve upon that record. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last seven games.

Goalkeeper Matheus was red-carded against Roma and will serve a suspension here. Lukas Hornicek will start as his replacement. Fran Navarro is not on the list for the league phase and won't travel to Brussels. Robson Bambu and Rodrigo Zalazar are back from injuries.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they are expected to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 1-1 Braga

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 5: Franjo Ivanovic to score or assist anytime - Yes

