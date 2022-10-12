Union Saint-Gilloise vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

Union Saint-Gilloise will welcome Braga to Stade Joseph Marien on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

The hosts have a 100% record in the competition, recording a 2-1 away win over the Portuguese club last week. Abel Ruiz opened the scoring for Braga, but Gustaf Nilsson bagged a late brace off the bench to help Saint-Gilloise to a win.

Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, held their nerves in a top-of-the-table clash and lead Braga by three points in the Group D standings. They continued their winning ways in the Belgian Pro League with a 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Braga, meanwhile, fell to their second Primeira Liga loss of the campaign on Sunday, losing 1-0 at home to Chaves. It was their third defeat in a row, so they will look to bounce back to winning ways.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week, where Union Saint-Gilloise secured an away win. Braga will be looking to return the favour.

After recording eight wins in a row across competitions, Braga have lost three on the trot, but the last two defeats have been by one-goal margins.

Braga have scored at least once in their last eight Europa League games.

The hosts have won five games in a row across competitions, scoring at least twice.

Saint-Gilloise have just one defeat at home across competitions this season, while Braga have suffered just one loss on their travels.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Braga Prediction

Saint-Gilloise have got their Europa League campaign off to a solid start. They're one of only five teams to win their first three games.

Braga, meanwhile, have struggled in recent games, losing their last three. They will need to dig deep to put up a decent display, but given their recent form, Saint-Gilloise should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Braga

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saint-Gilloise

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Saint-Gilloise to score first - Yes

