Union Saint-Gilloise vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23 

Union Saint-Gilloise will host Malmo at the Stade Joseph Marien in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Genk at home in the Jupiler League, with Mbwana Samatta coming off the bench to score an injury time winner.

Malmo, meanwhile, also claimed maximum points in a 2-1 comeback win at home against Norrkoping. Jacob Ortmark put the visitors ahead in the first half, but second-half strikes from Moustafa Zeidan and Isaac Thelin helped the hosts take all three points.

The Swedish champions will look to bounce back from their 2-0 opening day defeat to Braga in the Europa League last week, leaving them languishing at the foot of Group D.

Union, meanwhile, are tied for top spot with Braga. They claimed their first-ever UEFA group stage victory with a 1-0 win at Union Berlin last week.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Malmo head-to-head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two teams. Royal Union have won three of their last five games across competitions. Malmo returned to winning ways over the weekend after losing successive games.

Royal Union form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Malmo form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Malmo team news

Royal Union

Koki Machida is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injured: Koki Machida

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Malmo

Mahame Siby (hip) and Adi Nalic (knee) are unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Adi Nalic, Mahame Siby

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Malmo predicted XIs

Malmo (5-3-2): Johan Dahlin (GK); Martin Olsson, Niklas Moisander, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Lasse Nielsen, Felix Beijmo; Anders Christiansen, Erdal Rakip, Moustafa Zeidan; Jo Inge Berget, Isaac Thelin

Union Saint-Gilloise (3-5-2): Anthony Moris (GK); Siebe Van der Heyden, Christian Burgess, Ismael Kandouss; Loic Lapoussin, Lazare Amani, Senne Lynen, Simon Adingra, Bart Nieuwkoop; Victor Boniface, Dante Vanzeir

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Malmo prediction

Royal Union have had an indifferent start to their league campaign and could take solace in their positive performances on the continent.

Malmo, for their part, have also been inconsistent, although their comeback win over the weekend could add a spring to their steps. The two sides have enough quality to find the back of the net but we are backing Union to narrowly edge out a close encounter.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Malmo

