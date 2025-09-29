Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025

Union Saint-Gilloise and Newcastle United return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they lock horns at Lotto Park on Wednesday. Both sides head into matchday two having picked up contrasting opening-day results, with the hosts thrashing PSV Eindhoven and the Magpies suffering defeat against Barcelona.

Union Saint-Gilloise maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Belgian Pro League standings on Saturday when they secured a 2-0 victory over Westerlo at Lotto Park.

Sebastien Pocognoli’s side have now won five games on the trot and are unbeaten in their 10 matches (8W, 2D) since kicking off the campaign with a 2-1 loss against Club Brugge in the Belgian Super Cup on July 20.

Saint-Gilloise will look to keep the ball rolling as they return to the Champions League, where they stunned Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven in the opening game to secure a 3-1 victory at Philips Stadion.

On the other hand, it has been a slow start to the season for Newcastle United, who suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Sunday after giving up their lead in the final six minutes at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s men, who have managed just one win from their six league matches so far, now return to the UCL, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 loss against Barcelona on September 18.

England international Marcus Rashford put the Magpies to the sword in that encounter as he struck twice to fire the La Liga giants to an opening-day victory at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle journey to Lotto Park on a run of just two wins from their last 16 matches across all competitions while losing nine and claiming five draws since May 18.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Union Saint-Gilloise and Newcastle United, who will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Newcastle have failed to taste victory in each of their last five Champions League matches, losing four and claiming one draw since a surprise 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023.

Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in 11 straight competitive home matches, picking up 10 wins and one draw since the start of March.

Newcastle United are without a win in their last six competitive away matches, losing twice and claiming four draws since April’s 3-0 victory at Leicester City.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United Prediction

Union Saint-Gilloise have flown out of the blocks this season and will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Newcastle side, who have struggled to hit their stride.

However, the Magpies boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we predict they will shake off the defeat against Arsenal to secure all three points at Lotto Park.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 0-2 Newcastle United

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Newcastle’s last five competitive away matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the visitors’ last 10 games)

