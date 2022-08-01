Union Saint-Gilloise vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23 

Union Saint-Gilliose will invite Rangers to the Den Dreef Stadion in the first leg of the third-round UEFA Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday.

This will be a historic game for the home team as they will take part in the Champions League qualifiers for the first time. They managed to secure direct qualification into the third round after finishing second in the Belgian First Division last season.

Rangers have not qualified for the Champions League since the 2010-11 campaign. After being eliminated from the third-round qualifiers last season, they managed to qualify for the Europa League. They had a great run in that competition and finished as the runners-up, falling to a 4-5 defeat on penalties against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Rangers Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, though Saint-Gilloise and Rangers have some experience against teams from Scotland and Belgium respectively.

The hosts have suffered defeats in their two games against Scottish teams. Rangers have fared much better against Belgian teams, winning eight games, losing once, and playing out one draw.

Union Saint-Gilloise form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Rangers Team News

Union Saint-Gilloise

Ismaël Kandouss was injured in the game against Charleroi and remains sidelined for the match. On-loan defender Koki Machida will also miss out due to a hip injury. Dennis Eckert Ayensa completed the injury list for Les Unionistes while new signing Gustaf Nilsson was not included in the squad for the first leg.

Injured: Ismaël Kandouss, Koki Machida, Dennis Eckert Ayensa

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Gustaf Nilsson

Rangers

Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander are long-term absentees and will likely miss the entire qualification campaign. Kemar Roofe's injury keeps him out of action while Alfredo Morelos was also absent from the game against Livingston and his involvement remains doubtful.

Stephen Kelly, Niko Katic and Jack Simpson did not make it to the final squad and will play no part here. Ridvan Yilmaz's paperwork came through and he is in contention to start the match.

Injured: Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Alfredo Morelos

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh, Stephen Kelly, Niko Katic, Jack Simpson, Kemar Roofe

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Rangers Predicted XIs

Union Saint-Gilloise (3-5-2): Anthony Moris (GK); Sieve Van Der Heyden, Christian Burgess, Ross Sykes; Bart Nieuwkoop, Jean Thierry Lazare, Senne Lynen, Teddy Teuma, Simon Adingra; Loïc Lapoussin, Dante Vanzeir

Rangers (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); John Souttar, Connor Goldson, Borna Barišić, James Tavernier; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Thomas Lawrence, Antonio Čolak, Ryan Kent

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Rangers Prediction

Union Saint-Gilloise are making their debut in the competition and will be counting on home advantage as they recorded a narrow win in their first home game of the season on Saturday.

Rangers kicked off their 2022-23 season with a 2-1 win on Saturday and will be hoping that their experience in the competition comes in handy here. The Gers have a superior record in European fixtures and should come out on top in this fixture.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 1-2 Rangers

