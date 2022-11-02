Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

Union Saint-Gilloise will entertain Union Berlin at the Den Dreef Stadium on Thursday (November 3) as they wrap up their UEFA Europa League group stage campaign.

The hosts are unbeaten in the competition and have qualified for the Round of 16. Berlin, meanwhile, have nine points and need at least a draw to reach the knockout round playoffs. Braga, who have seven points, could spoil Berlin's party by beating Malmo.

Saint-Gilloise won 2-0 at Malmo on matchday five, while Berlin recorded their straight win, beating Braga 1-0, thanks to Robin Knoche's 68th-minute penalty.

Berlin returned to the top of the Bundesliga, thanks to a 2-1 home win over Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend Meanwhile, Saint-Gilloise are coming off a 2-0 win at RFC Seraing in the Belgian Pro League at the weekend.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns just twice, with one meeting being a friendly. Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten against Berlin, with the friendly game in 2020 ending in a draw and the reverse fixture in Sepember in Berlin ending in a 1-0 win.

Only Freiburg, Feyenoord (12 apiece) and PSV (13) have outscored Saint-Gilloise (11) in the Europa League this season.

Berlin have scored just three goals this season, which is the second-worst attacking record in the competition. However, their last three goals have come in as many 1-0 wins.

On the flip side, only Real Sociedad (1) have conceded fewer goals than Berlin (2) in the competition.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin Prediction

Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in the Europa League this season and have not lost in 11 games across competitions, winning nine.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN from @FCUnion_en zips the Köpenick club back to the top of the Bundesliga.



#FCUBMG | #Bundesliga | #MD12 97th minute winnerfrom @FCUnion_en zips the Köpenick club back to the top of the Bundesliga. 97th minute winner 😵 from @FCUnion_en zips the Köpenick club back to the top of the Bundesliga. ⏫#FCUBMG | #Bundesliga | #MD12 https://t.co/L9QXw3qvUc

Meanwhile, Berlin's ast three games have been decided by one-goal margins, so this one could follow that trend too.. They are on a three-game winning streak in the Europa League, but a draw could ensue here.

Prediction: Saint-Gilloise 1-1 Union Berlin

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Union Saint-Gilloise to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Dante Vanzeir to score any time - Yes

