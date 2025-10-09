United Arab Emirates vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

The United Arab Emirates will go up against Oman at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Saturday in the second game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers - AFC fourth round campaign. Al Abyad had mixed results in the third round of the qualifiers, winning four of their 10 group games to ultimately finish third in Group A, six points shy of a coveted top-two finish.

They faced Bahrain in their most recent outing, winning the friendly clash 1-0, with Luan Pereira scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half. Pereira, who registered his maiden international strike, was born in Brazil but is among several naturalized players in the UAE squad.

Oman, meanwhile, endured a more difficult campaign in the third round of the qualifiers and only secured a spot in the fourth round thanks to Issam Al-Subhi's 97th-minute strike in their 1-1 draw with Palestine in their final group game as they pipped the Lions of Canaan to a fourth-place finish in Group B.

Al-Ahmar kicked off their fourth round campaign on Wednesday as they played out a goalless draw with Qatar. They did well to secure a point against the group favorites and will put themselves in the driving seat in Group A with a win on Saturday.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 35th meeting between the two nations. The UAE have won 15 of their previous matchups while Oman have won seven times, with their other 12 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the 2024 Arabian Gulf Cup with their group-stage clash ending 1-1.

Oman have failed to score any goals in six of their last seven games in this fixture.

The UAE have one World Cup appearance to their name, featuring in the global showpiece in 1990. Oman, meanwhile, have never featured in the tournament.

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Prediction

Al Abyad are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last five. They are strong favorites heading into the weekend clash and will be looking to do a professional job.

Al-Ahmar, meanwhile, are winless in their last two matches. They have struggled for results in this fixture historically and could lose here as well.

Prediction: United Arab Emirates 1-0 Oman

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: UAE to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last nine matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)

