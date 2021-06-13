United Arab Emirates vs Vietnam prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The United Arab Emirates will be aiming to make it five straight wins on Tuesday when they face Vietnam in Group G of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match will take place at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Vietnam are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions and will look to maintain this impressive run of results.

The United Arab Emirates continued their charge for a place in the next round of World Cup qualifiers last Friday when they claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory over Indonesia.

Ali Mabkhout and Fabio Lima scored in either half to hand the UAE their second successive 5-0 victory over Indonesia.

Bert van Marwijk’s side have picked up four straight wins across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last five games, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one.

Similarly, Vietnam have enjoyed a superb run in the qualifiers. They head into the game following a hard-earned 2-1 win over Malaysia last Friday.

Guilherme canceled out Nguyen Tien Linh’s first-half opener, but Que Ngoc Hai restored Vietnam’s lead from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

Hang-seo Park’s men are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, dating back to a 1-0 loss to Japan in the AFC Asian Cup back in January 2019.

With 17 points from seven outings, they currently sit at the top of the group, two points ahead of Tuesday’s hosts.

United Arab Emirates vs Vietnam Head-To-Head

The United Arab Emirates have been the superior side in this tie, claiming four wins from their seven previous games against Vietnam. Vietnam have picked up two wins, while one game has ended all square.

United Arab Emirates Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Vietnam Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

United Arab Emirates vs Vietnam Team News

United Arab Emirates

Head coach Bert van Marwijk has reduced the squad size to 24 players after initially calling up 34 players to the squad. There are no injuries or suspension concerns in the UAE squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Vietnam

Similarly, Vietnam head into this tie with a full-strength squad as there are no injuries or suspension concerns in their camp.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

United Arab Emirates vs Vietnam Predicted XI

United Arab Emirates Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ali Khasif; Walid Abbas, Shahin Abdulrahman, Mahmoud Al Hammadi, Bandar Mohamed; Ali Salmin, Abdalla Ramadan, Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Fabio Lima; Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout

Vietnam Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bui Tan Truong; Tien Dang Bui, Duy Manh Do, Ngoc Hai Que; Trong Hoang Nguyen, Hung Dung Do, Tuan Anh Nguyen, Van Hau Doan; Quang Hai Nguyen, Tien Linh Nguyen, Van Toan Nguyen

United Arab Emirates vs Vietnam Prediction

With just two points separating the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam at the top of Group G, we can expect a thrilling contest on Tuesday.

Both sides are in superb form and we predict they will cancel out each other's efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: United Arab Emirates 2-2 Vietnam

