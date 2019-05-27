United fans praise David Beckham and Jaap Stam on Twitter as they roll back the years during charity match
Manchester United celebrated the 20th anniversary of their treble-winning 1998/99 season on 26 May, the day Red Devils won the Champions League. This commemorative match was between United's '99 side and Bayern Munich legends.
Besides the celebrations, yesterday's game was played for a noble cause, raising over £1.5 million for Manchester United Foundation. The Treble reunion served as a trip down the memory lane for the worldwide fans, witnessing the legendary footballers grace the pitch one last time.
The Man United side entertained the Old Trafford, winning 5-0 against FC Bayern Legends. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who scored the winning goal in the UCL final, broke the deadlock with a simple tap in.
Sir Alex Ferguson, occupied the managerial hot seat, and had a chat with BT Sport after the game, saying,
'Twenty years on you recap the memory of that particular day; I think mainly what are the players like, how they progress in life and what they are doing now. Age catches everyone, but they’re all looking pretty good,”
“But the purpose of the game is Manchester United Foundation; they do fantastic work, they really do, particularly throughout Manchester.”
Ole, current United boss, acknowledged the fans by saying,
“It’s unbelievable the support for Manchester United Foundation and we have to thank the supporters for supporting us.”
“I think everyone here on the pitch knows how much it means to play at Old Trafford in front of everyone at the Stretford End. This badge means so much more than just turning up; it’s a such a big part of our lives.”
Twitter erupted after Stam and Beckham's lively staging
Several Manchester United supporters expressed their elation on social media after an entertaining performance from their legends, notably David Beckham and Jaap Stam.
Below are some best Twitter reactions on Stam and Beckham's nostalgic outing.