United fans praise David Beckham and Jaap Stam on Twitter as they roll back the years during charity match

David Beckham showcased his trademark guile to the Old Trafford crowd.

Manchester United celebrated the 20th anniversary of their treble-winning 1998/99 season on 26 May, the day Red Devils won the Champions League. This commemorative match was between United's '99 side and Bayern Munich legends.

Besides the celebrations, yesterday's game was played for a noble cause, raising over £1.5 million for Manchester United Foundation. The Treble reunion served as a trip down the memory lane for the worldwide fans, witnessing the legendary footballers grace the pitch one last time.

The Man United side entertained the Old Trafford, winning 5-0 against FC Bayern Legends. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who scored the winning goal in the UCL final, broke the deadlock with a simple tap in.

Jaap Stam was at his combative best during the Legend's game.

Sir Alex Ferguson, occupied the managerial hot seat, and had a chat with BT Sport after the game, saying,

'Twenty years on you recap the memory of that particular day; I think mainly what are the players like, how they progress in life and what they are doing now. Age catches everyone, but they’re all looking pretty good,”

“But the purpose of the game is Manchester United Foundation; they do fantastic work, they really do, particularly throughout Manchester.”

Ole, current United boss, acknowledged the fans by saying,

“It’s unbelievable the support for Manchester United Foundation and we have to thank the supporters for supporting us.”

“I think everyone here on the pitch knows how much it means to play at Old Trafford in front of everyone at the Stretford End. This badge means so much more than just turning up; it’s a such a big part of our lives.”

Twitter erupted after Stam and Beckham's lively staging

Several Manchester United supporters expressed their elation on social media after an entertaining performance from their legends, notably David Beckham and Jaap Stam.

Below are some best Twitter reactions on Stam and Beckham's nostalgic outing.

David Beckham

David Beckham is 44 years old and he's genuinely better than some of our current players. His performance yesterday was spectacular. Class is permanent. ❤ pic.twitter.com/Zn8TfUNyw2 — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) May 27, 2019

This man could legit walk back into the team right now pic.twitter.com/fMU42hLg79 — Ryan Pullin (@Puzza90) May 26, 2019

Signs for United in 1989

Best player in the world in 1999

Still the best right winger at United in 2019



Absolutely mint. pic.twitter.com/iVTAIEbUKy — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) May 26, 2019

Beckham has still got it. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) May 26, 2019

Jaap Stam

Solskjær: “We could do with those two [Jaap Stam and Ronny Johnsen] at the back.” #mulive [mutv] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 26, 2019

Do find it kinda sad that Jaap Stam (46), Paul Scholes (44) and David Beckham (44) would all probably still get into the current Manchester United side. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) May 27, 2019

Jaap Stam playing like he could be the answer to #MUFC’s defensive problems — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 26, 2019

Not sure if Jaap Stam or a Wall? 😂😂😂 #mufc pic.twitter.com/trZMpRssKp — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 26, 2019

Jaap Stam is still the best Dutch defender.pic.twitter.com/SOfmnWM5ao — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) May 26, 2019

Everyone: “It’s a charity match.”



Jaap Stam: pic.twitter.com/d4D2CW5IpZ — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 27, 2019