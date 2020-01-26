United make fresh Bruno Fernandes bid as talks with Sporting resume, Red Devils handed boost in Ben Chilwell chase and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 26th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Manchester United make revised bid for Bruno Fernandes as talks with Sporting are back on

Manchester United have lodged a fresh bid to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, according to The Times. Negotiations between the two clubs are believed to have resumed after a disagreement over the midfielder's transfer fee caused them to stall.

The Red Devils had initially made an offer of £55 million for the Portuguese sensation but changed their minds when they learned that the Lions are in desperate need of money before the end of this month. As a result, they withdrew their original bid and offered a reduced amount of £42 million despite knowing that the Primeira Liga outfit had no interest in doing business at that price.

A report in The Times has now claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to add an attacking midfielder to the squad before the January transfer window shuts down and has offered a revised £46.4 million deal, which includes performance-related bonuses, in an effort to get the transfer over the line.

Sporting are, however, still not ready to agree to the proposal as they remain keen on a front fee of £50.6 million for the former Sampdoria man. They are understood to be expecting a third offer from the Premier League giants in the days to come.

Red Devils to make summer swoop for Ben Chilwell as Manchester City abandon race

According to Metro, Manchester United are set to make a summer move for Leicester City star Ben Chilwell as their neighbours, Manchester City, have dropped out of the race to sign the defender.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League with a series of European giants currently gunning for his signature. However, the Citizens, who were heavily linked with the England international, have withdrawn their interest in him as Pep Guardiola is reportedly not willing to pay upwards of £50 million for his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his entourage are now in pole position to bring Chilwell to Old Trafford and are believed to be planning a move for him at the end of the season.

Marcos Rojo close to joining Estudiantes on loan

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is set to make his return to Estudiantes on a loan deal for the rest of the season, The Mirror has reported.

The Argentine will be re-joining his childhood club on a six-month loan after the Old Trafford hierarchy was unable to broker a permanent deal for his departure.

The 29-year-old, who still has 18 months left on his contract, is believed to have no future with the Manchester giants, having fallen behind Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

Estudiantes chairman Juan Sebastian Veron has consequently been working to convince Rojo that he can reignite his career in his homeland and it remains to be seen when the deal will materialise.

Solskjaer not fearing for his future and claims he won't make any rash signings

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he does not fear for his job despite his side's poor run of form this season. The Norwegian tactician recently oversaw a humiliating 2-0 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League and now faces Tranmere Rovers in an FA Cup fixture that could potentially decide his future at Old Trafford.

An injury to Marcus Rashford has further worsened their struggle for consistency, with Solskjaer now looking for reinforcements to cover for the forward in the January transfer window.

The 46-year-old manager has, however, clarified that the Red Devils would not be making any rash signings this month and has insisted that he is not worried about his job. He said via The Daily Mail,

"We have to spend wisely, that's one of the keys for me. We've spent loads of money in the past five or six seasons since Sir Alex left, and I've got to make sure with the club that when we spend the money now it's on the right types. When we sat down we all agreed, the club and I, that the culture had to change."

"It's not like I've been told without my consent what we're doing, because we agreed to things when we signed contracts. I don't fear for my position in that respect, I just keep working. Of course, you need results but I won't spend big money on someone to come in here now if they're not right for the club."

"It's a skill to look yourself in the mirror sometimes and not just blame others. Some of us do blame others, some of us do think we're better than others. I believe in the structure that's been put in behind here in the time I've been here."

