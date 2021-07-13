Universidad Catolica vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Universidad Catolica will host Palmeiras on Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie.

The home side got to this stage by virtue of their second-place finish in Group F. The Chilean giants finished on nine points, three points behind table-toppers Argentinos Juniors and one point ahead of third-placed Nacional.

Palmeiras finished with 15 points accrued from six matches played in the group stage.This helped them secure top spot in Group A in their quest to successfully defend their Copa Libertadores crown.

The Sao Paulo outfit come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 victory over fierce city rivals Santos in the Classico da Saudade. Gustavo Gomez, Breno and Willian all got on the scoresheet for Palmeiras.

Universidad Catolica suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Everton on home turf in the Chilean Cup. Maximiliano Cerratto and Rodrigo Echeverria scored first-half goals to help the visitors qualify for the next round.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Universidad Catolica vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. The loss to Everton marked Universidad Catolica's first defeat in seven matches.

Palmeiras are currently on a five-game winning run and will be keen to extend the sequence with a crucial away victory.

Universidad Catolica form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Palmeiras form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Universidad Catolica vs Palmeiras Team News

Universidad Catolica

The hosts will be without Gonzalo Tapia, who has been ruled out with a torn muscle. Furthermore, Jose Pedro Fuenzalida and Raimundo Rabolledo are both in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19 while Ignacio Saevedra is out with a fever.

There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Injury: Gonzalo Tapia

COVID-19: Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, Raimundo Rabolledo

Unavailable: Ignacio Saevedra

Suspension: None

Palmeiras

Luiz Adriano (knee) and Gabriel Veron (thigh) are both unavailable for selection due to injuries. Meanwhile, Gabriel Menino is away with the Brazil Under-23 team in preparation for the Olympics.

Patrick Carreiro is suspended due to yellow cards accumulated in the group stage.

Injuries: Luiz Adriano, Gabriel Veron

Suspension: Patrick Carreiro

Universidad Catolica vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Universidad Catolica Predicted XI (5-3-2): Perez Kirkby (GK); Juan Cornejo, Valber Huerta, Tomas Astaburaga, Nunez Espinoza; Luciano Aued, Ignacio Saavedra, Juan Leiva; Valencia Morello, Edson Puch

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jailson (GK); Matias Vina, Gustavo Gomez, Felipe Melo, Marcos Rocha; Gustavo Scarpa, Ze Rafael, Danilo, Raphael Veiga; Breno, Deyverson

Universidad Catolica vs Palmeiras Prediction

Palmeiras have been in rampant form and have shown no signs of letting up in their quest to successfully retain their continental crown. Catolica, on the other hand, have been a bit indifferent and will have their work cut out against the Brazilian giants.

The hosts are capable of springing an upset but Palmeiras should do enough to put themselves in pole position to qualify.

Prediction: Universidad Catolica 1-2 Palmeiras

Also See: Alashkert vs Connah's Quay prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Peter P