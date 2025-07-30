Universitatea Craiova vs Sarajevo Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July 2025 

By Sachin Bhat
Published Jul 30, 2025 11:23 GMT
Atalanta BC v FK Sarajevo - UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round: 1st leg - Source: Getty
FK Sarajevo (right) have a narrow 2-1 advantage into the tie (PC: Getty Images)

Sarajevo visit the Ion Oblemenco Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their clash in the Europa Conference League, looking to finish the job.

The Bosnian side picked up a narrow 2-1 victory at home in the first encounter last week, which tilts the balance in their favor right now.

Francis Kyeremeh fired them in front after only 10 minutes into the kick-off, before Giorgi Guliashvili doubled their advantage in the 20th minute.

With a comfortable lead at the break, the Maroon-Whites were sailing towards a win, but Oleksandr Romanchuk pulled one back for Craiova in the 69th minute.

However, Zoran Zekić's side saw out the remainder of the clash to hold onto their lead and take a valuable advantage into the away leg this week.

Sarajevo are looking to qualify for the Conference League after three failed attempts previously in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Craiova are left with the mighty task of pulling a comeback here, but have won just twice in five home games of the Conference League qualifiers: 3-0 vs Zorya Luhansk and 3-2 vs Maribor.

The Romanian side need to win by at least two goals to turn the tie around and advance into the third qualifying round.

Universitatea Craiova vs Sarajevo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be just the second clash between the sides in history, with last week's being their first
  • Sarajevo have faced a Romanian team on nine occasions, winning four; CFR Cluj remains the only Romanian team out of four that they haven't beaten
  • Universitatea Craiova are unbeaten in their last five games at home, winning two: 3-0 vs Zorya Luhansk and 3-2 vs Maribor
  • In four away games of the Conference League qualifiers, Sarajevo have won just once: 1-0 vs Aktobe last year
Universitatea Craiova vs Sarajevo Prediction

Sarajevo will approach the game with caution as they have a lead to protect. Craiova may come flying out of the blocks here to seal an early equalizer in the tie, but the Bosnian team should be able to restore parity.

Prediction: Universitatea Craiova 1-1 Sarajevo

Universitatea Craiova vs Sarajevo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

