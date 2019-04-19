×
Real Madrid News: Update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible return to Madrid after Juventus' CL defeat

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
911   //    19 Apr 2019, 18:07 IST

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What’s the rumour?

Juventus have crashed out of the Champions League and reports in Italy have claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo might leave even before his contract ends. However, Le10Sport have almost ruled out the possibility of him reuniting with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

In case you didn’t know…

Juventus drew the first leg of the quarter-final against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena 1-1. However, a superb comeback from Ajax in Turin meant that the Dutch giants are now in the semi-final, where they are set to face Tottenham.

The heart of the matter

After Juventus’ elimination, talks of Ronaldo leaving the Old Lady surfaced and some have mooted a possible return to Madrid in 2020. However, Le10Sport don’t think that that could happen.

They claim that Zinedine Zidane is planning a renovation of the attack with signings of Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the priority list. As a result, it would be complicated for the Portuguese to come back to Spain in the presence of so many great players in attack for the Merengues.

Rumour rating: 8/10

There is actually almost no chance for Ronaldo to come back to the Santiago Bernabeu. For starters, he is in his mid-30s and given that Madrid are looking for young players to take up the attacking mantle, Ronaldo – as good as he is – just doesn’t cut the cake in that regard.

Secondly, he would demand a lot of money in wages, which is one of the reasons why he was allowed to leave in the first place.

What’s next?

Real Madrid fans can’t wait for this season to officially end as a summer of renovation beckons at the Santiago Bernabeu with Zinedine Zidane at the forefront of Madrid’s upcoming revolution. 

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
