Updated LaLiga table after Gameweek 9 | LaLiga 2019/2020

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 34 // 21 Oct 2019, 08:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SD Eibar SAD v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The action returned to LaLiga over the weekend after the international break, and as expected, there was no shortage of drama, excitement and all-round action as the 20 clubs in Spain's top flight battled it out across the country.

In what was a low-scoring matchday, just 19 goals were scored across the 10 games and expectedly, the results had a major impact on the league table. Let's do a recap of all the action and the consequent effect it had on the league standings.

3 points between the top 6 ✅



No unbeaten teams ✅



Newly-promoted @GranadaCdeF in third ✅



🍿 #LaLigaSantander 🍿 pic.twitter.com/C0OOav3qu5 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 20, 2019

The gameweek kicked off on Friday with a fixture between two newly-promoted teams as Granada hosted Osasuna at the Nuevo Estadio Los Carmenes.

Both teams have been flying high upon their return to the top-flight and a headed goal from Domingos Duarte in the first-half was enough to give the home side all three points in what was a very cagey affair. The win sees Diego Martinez's men climb one spot onto third, while Osasuna dropped two places into 13th on the log.

Barcelona travelled to the Basque country to take on Eibar in Saturday's early kickoff amidst political tensions.

The Catalans had to travel earlier than scheduled and had their clash with Real Madrid postponed as a result of the fracas generating from the arrest of separation political activists, but they put all the off-field issues behind them in a convincing 3-0 win.

Their front three of Messi, Griezmann, and Suarez all got on the scoresheet to bring their winning run to five in all competitions and calm the storm at the Camp Nou. With the victory, the Blaugrana climbed to the top of the standings as they continued their quest to retain their league title, while their hosts dropped to 16th on the table.

Atletico Madrid continued with their poor run of form, as they could only post a 1-1 draw with Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Advertisement

Diego Simeone's men seemed destined for the win after going ahead through Diego Costa in the first half, however, an exquisite freekick by Dani Parejo late in the game ensured both sides shared the spoils. With the draw, Atleti dropped from 3rd to 5th, while Valencia also dropped two spots to 10th on the standings.

Getafe had a routine 2-0 victory over Leganes, with a second-half brace by Angel Rodriguez enough to give Los Azulones all three points. Their victory saw them jump three spots onto 9th on the table, while Leganes remain rooted to the bottom and are now seven points from safety.

RCD Mallorca defeated Real Madrid CF 1-0

Saturday's action was rounded up with Real Madrid falling to a shock 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted RCD Mallorca at the Estadio de Son Moix. Zinedine Zidane was missing the services of a host of first-team players and Real Madrid fell behind in the 7th minute and despite their best efforts, they could not find their way back into the game.

The defeat saw them lose their unbeaten start to the campaign and drop into second, while Mallorca climbed out of the relegation zone to 15th.

Sunday began with Deportivo Alaves defeating Celta Vigo 2-0 at the Estadio de Mendizorozza, with second-half goals by Lisandro Magallan and former Arsenal man Lucas Perez enough to seal the three points. As a result, the hosts moved from 17th to 14th, while Celta dropped two spots into 17th on the table.

Real Sociedad and Real Betis played out the most entertaining fixture of the gameweek, as they scored four goals between them in a 3-1 victory for the hosts.

The Basque side went behind as early as the 12th-minute when top scorer Loren Moron put Real Betis ahead, but Imano Alguacil's men showed great determination to complete a comeback victory. This saw them climb up to occupy the last Champions League spot, while Real Betis dropped into the relegation zone.

Espanyol's poor start to the campaign continued, as they fell to a 0-1 defeat against Villareal at the RCD Espanyol stadium.

A 17th-minute strike by Cameroonian international Karl Toko Ekambi was enough to give the visitors all three points and propel them to 7th on the standings, while Espanyol remain rooted at 19th.

Villareal defeated Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao and Real Valladolid played out a 1-1 draw at the Estadio San Mames, with Inaki Willams' 33rd-minute opener cancelled by an Inigo Martinez own goal in the 71st-minute. The solitary point was enough to propel Valladolid up one spot to 12th, while Bilbao dropped to 8th on the standings.

Gameweek 9 action was concluded at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Sevilla hosted Levante.

In what was a highly entertaining and end-to-end fixture, both sides went all out for the victory, but the game seemed destined for a goalless stalemate until former PSV man Luuk de Jong stepped up to score an 84th-minute winner for the home side.

It was a spectacular way to open his account for his new side, but the victory had no significant impact on Julen Lopetegui's side's standing, as they remain 6th, while Levante dropped one spot into 11th on the table.

LaLiga action returns next weekend and you can be sure to catch a recap of all the action from Spain's top flight right here.