Updated LaLiga table after matchday 3 | 2019/2020 LaLiga Table

Ume Elvis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 28 // 02 Sep 2019, 07:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The third matchday of the 2019/20 LaLiga season is over, and as expected, it had significant consequences on the league standings.

Sevilla entered the gameweek as league leaders, and kicked off matchday 3 on Friday when they hosted Celta Vigo at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, and they would have been looking to make it three wins on the trot to consolidate their top spot.

However, despite going ahead in the in the 81st minute through Franco Vasquez, a late equalizer by Denis Suarez ensured both sides shared the spoils and the result saw Sevilla drop into third spot.

Later that evening, Athletic Bilbao defeated Real Sociedad 2-0 with goals from Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia ensuring they maintained their unbeaten start. The win means they have gotten seven points from three matches, and sees them sit joint-second with Sevilla, although they have the edge on goal difference.

Barcelona and Osasuna played out a 2-2 draw at the El Sadaar on Saturday, which means Barcelona have dropped points yet again, and ended the gameweek in 8th spot on the log, while Osasuna are placed sixth.

Getafe and Alavez also canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw, and the draw saw Getafe climb up to 17th on the table, while Alavez are 7th.

Levante defeated Real Valladolid 2-0 at home for their second win of the season to complete the top four while Real Valladolid are placed 11th having lost their first game of the season.

Advertisement

Real Betis rounded up Saturday's action with a 2-1 win over Leganes for their first victory of the season, and this saw Los Verdiblancos move out of the relegation zone into the 15th spot, while Leganes remain rooted at the bottom and are yet to pick up a single point.

Valencia started things off on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Mallorca at the Mestalla, and climbed to 10th place on the standings, while their visitors dropped down to 14th.

Atletico Madrid kept it late at the Wanda Metropolitano, clawing back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 against Eibar and maintain their 100% start to the season. The win saw them consolidate their top spot, while Eibar remain in the relegation spots in 18th place.

Espanyol have been one of the poorer teams so far this seasons perhaps due to their Europa League exertions, and fell to the only home defeat of the gameweek, losing 3-0 at the RCD stadium to Granada.

The loss meant that the Catalans dropped down into 19th spot, while Granada climbed 9th, only behind Barcelona on goal difference.

Real Madrid wrapped up the gameweek with a visit to the Estadio La Ceramica to face Villareal, and they twice had to come from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw.

The stalemate meant that Real Madrid's poor start to the campaign continues, although they are 5th on the log while Villareal climbed up into 16th spot.

That wraps up our update on the league standings after matchday 3. LaLiga action would return on the 13th of September after the international break.