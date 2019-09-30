Updated LaLiga table after matchday 7 | LaLiga 2019-20

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 45 // 30 Sep 2019, 11:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid traveled to face Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby

The 89th season of the Spanish top-flight is in full gear, and having witnessed midweek action on matchday 6, competition returned over the weekend across 10 match venues.

There were a total of 23 goals scored on matchday 7, with some results having major impact on the table. Let's do a recap of all the action and the consequent effect it had on the league standings.

Villarreal and Real Betis kicked off the action on Friday at the Estadio de La Ceramica, and the Yellow Submarine ran out 5-1 winners in a highly entertaining fixture.

The game was tied at one apiece when Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench. The 20-year-old had an almost immediate impact on the game, winning a penalty within nine minutes of being on the pitch. He also instigated the attacks that led to two other goals before wrapping up proceedings with his side's fifth of the night.

Though they picked up all three points, the win had no impact on Villarreal's position. The Valencian club maintained their 8th spot on the table, while Betis paid the price for defeat by dropping six places into 15th.

Ter Stegen became the first Barcelona goalkeeper to register an assist in the 21st century

Saturday saw Athletic Bilbao suffer their first loss of the season, as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Valencia with a first-half goal by Denis Cheryshev settling the contest.

The defeat saw Los Leones drop from 4th to 7th, while Valencia climbed from 13th to 9th spot on the standings.

Advertisement

Barcelona got their first away win of the season, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen registering an assist in a 2-0 victory over Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

With the win, Barcelona climbed two places up to 4th, while Getafe dropped six spots into 16th.

Granada continued with their impressive start to the campaign by defeating Leganes 1-0 at home with a first-half goal from forward Antonio Puertas settling the contest.

Surprisingly, the Andalusians are currently the second-best team in the league, just a point behind Real Madrid. Leganes meanwhile remain winless, rooted to the bottom, and are looking like sure candidates for relegation at the end of the campaign.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid clashed at the Wanda Metropolitano in the most anticipated fixture of the gameweek. But despite the hype, the game played to type and was devoid of real excitement and goalmouth action.

Neither side could be separated in a goalless draw, and both Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone's men retained their positions of first and third respectively.

Julen Lopetegui's men returned to wining ways against Real Sociedad

Espanyol continued their wretched start to the current campaign with another defeat, this time at the hands of Real Valladolid.

A 2-0 victory for the visitors was enough to propel them up to 10th on the standings, while Espanyol retained their relegation spot in 18th.

The second match on Sunday saw Eibar defeat Celta Vigo at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium, with goals from Edu Exposito and Fabian Orellana settling the contest. The win saw Los Armeros end the gameweek in the 11th position, while Celta Vigo dropped into 17th.

Deportivo Alaves got their second win of the season by defeating newly promoted RCD Mallorca 2-0 at home.

The win means that the hosts now have eight points and are placed 14th on the log, while Mallorca's difficult return to the top-flight continues, with them currently occupying one of the relegation spots.

Levante and Osasuna came into the gameweek on similar points and goal difference. And this was reflected in the outcome of their fixture, as they could not be separated after 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw.

The stalemate means both sides dropped by a place on the standings, with Levante occupying 12th position and Osasuna placed one spot beneath them in 13th.

Sevilla wrapped up the gameweek with a nervy 3-2 win over Real Sociedad at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. That halted a run of two consecutive defeats for Julen Lopetegui's men and saw them climb from 7th to 6th, while Sociedad dropped from 2nd to 5th.