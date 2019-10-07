Updated LaLiga table after Matchday 8 |LaLiga 2019/2020

Real Valladolid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

After a midweek of continental football, attention turned to the various domestic leagues with LaLiga taking centre-stage for Matchday 8.

There were a total of 10 fixtures played with 27 goals scored across all match venues, with the results having major impact on the league table. Let's do a recap of all the action and the consequent effect it had on the league standings.

Here's the table...



Just five points separate the top 6 in #LaLigaSantander! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/fjqwrPxyCt — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 6, 2019

Real Betis and Eibar kicked off the gameweek with a 1-1 stalemate at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday.

As a result of the draw, the hosts dropped one spot into 16th on the tale, while José Luis Mendilibar Etxebarria's men plummeted three places from their 11th position last week.

The first fixture of Saturday saw Leganes continue their miserable start to the season as they lost 2-1 at home to Levante.

The defeat at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque means that Leganes are still the only side yet to pick up a win this season and remain rooted to the bottom, while Levante climbed two places up to 10th on the log.

Eden Hazard grabbed his first Real Madrid goal on matchday 8

Real Madrid recovered from their shock draw with Club Brugge in midweek to defeat Granada 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with club-record signing Eden Hazard breaking his duck in the match.

The victory saw Real Madrid consolidate their top spot on the table, while Granada dropped from third to fourth.

Valencia also posted a home victory at the Mestalla, with goals from captain Dani Parejo and Maxi Gomez rendering Lucas Perez's late strike as nothing more than mere consolation for Alaves.

Heading into the international break, Los Che climbed up one spot from ninth to eighth, while CD Alaves dropped three places into 17th just one point above the relegation places.

Osasuna completed Saturday's action with another 2-1 win over Villareal to continue their impressive run at the Estadio El Sadaar.

Pau Torres had put the visitors ahead as early as the 5th minute, but Facundo Rocaglia levelled right after the restart while Ezequiel Avila completed the comeback victory in the 79th minute.

Remarkably, the win means that Osasuna are unbeaten in league action at the El Sadaar since April 2018 - a run stretching 30 matches - and saw Jagoba Arrasate's men climb up to 11th, while the Yellow Submarine dropped one spot to 9th.

Messi opened his account for the season with a sumptuous freekick

It was a relegation six-pointer at the Estadio Soin Moix in the first game of Sunday, with 19th-placed RCD Mallorca hosting Espanyol who were one spot above them.

The home side posted a 2-0 victory, with goals from Ante Budimir and Salva Sevilla settling the contest to continue Espanyol's poor start to the campaign.

The Catalans finished an impressive seventh last season and won away to CSKA Moscow in the Europa League in midweek.

However, their European exertions seem to be taking a toll on them, as they have picked up just five points from their opening eight fixtures and dropped down one spot into 19th after gameweek8, while their hosts replaced them in 18th.

Celta Vigo defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at the Municipal de Balaidos, with a goal from the talismanic Iago Aspas deciding the outcome of the fixture.

Few weeks ago, the Basque side were in the upper echelons of the table, having been undefeated in their opening six games, but the loss to Celta Vigo made it consecutive defeats for Gaizka Garitano's men and saw them maintain their seventh spot on the log, while the home side climbed two places to 15th.

Diego Simeone's men made it simultaneous goalless stalemates in the league when they were held to a 0-0 draw with Real Valladolid at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

In a predictably cagey and physical encounter, there were few noteworthy moments of goalmouth action, with the only incident of note happening in the 26th minute when Ghanaian international Thomas Partey fouled Sandro Ramires in the penalty box.

Partey has been in inspired form of late and was named the man-of-the-match in the Madrid derby last week, before scoring in Los Colchenoros' 2-0 win away to Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

His blushes were however spared, as former Barcelona man Sandro Ramirez missed from 12 yards.

The draw means that Diego Simeone's men retain their third spot on the league although they are now three points behind table-toppers Real Madrid, while Valladolid dropped three places into 13th.

Real Sociedad suffered their first defeat at their new stadium when they lost 2-1 to Getafe despite having taken a first-half lead.

Despite the defeat, the Basque side still maintained fifth position on the log, while their visitors climbed four places up to 12th.

Barcelona and Sevilla rounded up the action in the most anticipated fixture of matchday 8, with the Catalans running riot at the Nou Camp over a hapless Sevilla.

Goals from Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi completed the rout and was enough to see Blaugrana climb up to second spot, while Sevilla remain rooted to sixth.