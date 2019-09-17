Updated Premier League Table after Matchday 5 | PL Table

Norwich City's win against Premier League's defending champions left a lot of people scratching their heads

The result of the week was surely Norwich City's win over Manchester City, which had a massive impact at the top of the table. Liverpool kept their perfect record intact and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points.

Manchester United bagged their first win since opening day in a cagey win against a strong Leicester City team. Elsewhere, Tottenham and Chelsea enjoyed dominant displays to get level on points with United. Arsenal, however, slipped up after taking a 2-0 lead as they only got a point against bottom-placed Watford.

Great results for Norwich and Liverpool contributed to the 5-point lead the Reds have at the top

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

Sadio Mane 28' 40', Mohamed Salah 72'; Jetro Willems 7'

The table-toppers started off the weekend action with an immense victory over Newcastle. They had to come from behind after Jetro Willems surprisingly opened the scoring early on. Sadio Mane emerged the hero to keep his undefeated streak at Anfield going.

Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City

Marcus Rashford 8' (P)

United finally enjoyed a win after opening day, and they were back to scoring penalties again. Solskjaer's side have won four penalties so far this season while no other side has been awarded more than one.

Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton

Moussa Djenepo 66'

Red Card: Billy Sharp 85'

After two consecutive losses in their opening fixtures, the Saints now have two wins in three games.

Brighton 1-1 Burnley

Neal Maupay 51'; Jeff Hendrick 90+1'

Hendrick came off the bench to salvage a point for Burnley in the dying minutes of the game and deny Brighton a rare home win this calendar year.

Wolves 2-5 Chelsea

Tammy Abraham scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tammy Abraham 69' (OG), Patrick Cutrone 85'; Fikayo Tomori 31', Tammy Abraham 34', 41', 55', Mason Mount 90+6'

Frank Lampard will be delighted with Chelsea's second win of the season and their second consecutive away win. However, Wolves look in real trouble, unable to win in 5 games and now losing two in a row.

Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace

Son Heung-Min 10' 23', Patrick Van Aanholt 23' (OG), Erik Lamela 42'

It's strange to see Tottenham win 4-0 and Harry Kane not making it to the scoresheet, but the scoreline could've been worse for the visitors.

Norwich City 3-2 Manchester City

Kenny McLean 18', Todd Cantwell 28', Teemu Pukki 50'; Sergio Aguero 45', Rodrigo 88'

Perhaps, the result of the weekend. Daniel Farke's side shocked Manchester City with a display they can be proud of. The result puts a 5-point gap between Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's side.

Bournemouth 3-1 Everton

Callum Wilson 23' 72', Ryan Fraser 72'; Dominic Calvert-Lewin 44'

A mixed bag of a start for Everton took another downturn as they succumbed to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth. Wilson bagged a brace to continue his good form for the Cherries.

Watford 2-2 Arsenal

Watford came back from 2-0 down to tie the score

Tom Cleverley 53', Roberto Pereyra 81' (P); Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 21' 32'

Arsenal squandered a chance to go third in the table after their defence crumbled despite having taken a 2-0 lead in the first half. Watford still remain bottom of the table but will be buoyed by the comeback.

Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham

Red Card: Arthur Masuaku 67'

Despite an honest effort by both sides, neither could produce a cutting edge in the final third to give their side the requisite impetus to raise their standing in the league.