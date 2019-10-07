Updated Premier League Table after Matchday 8 | PL Table

Matthew Longstaff's goal earned Steve Bruce his first-ever victory against Manchester United

This could well go down as the weekend that Liverpool won the Premier League title as their last-minute victory coupled with Manchester City's capitulation at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers handed the Reds an eight-point lead at the top.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur's woes continued this weekend while Arsenal and Chelsea both did well to gain three points, making the most of this weekend.

Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United

Matthew Longstaff 72'

The Red Devils' problems on the road under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued as they put in another disappointing performance. The pressure is starting to mount on the boss and it's difficult to see a way out for him. However, the international break could have just arrived at the right time for United.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth

David Luiz 9'

The Gunners were efficient against Bournemouth, perhaps not in front of goal, but definitely in terms of subduing a good attack. Not the ideal performance, but they'll take the points on a weekend where United and Spurs both dropped some more.

Southampton 1-4 Chelsea

Danny Ings 30'; Tammy Abraham 17', Mason Mount 24', N'Golo Kante 40', Michy Batshuayi 89'

A game with many heroes for Chelsea and very few for the Saints. Frank Lampard's unit of youngsters is really starting to shine, but it was an old dog in Willian who led the pack against Southampton.

Manchester City 0-2 Wolves

Manchester City's second unexpected defeat this season may have cost them the title even this early in the season

Adama Traore 80', 90+4'

Manchester City's second defeat of the league season came not too long after the first. They're now 8 points behind a rampant Liverpool side and it looks like their title challenge is slipping away even with 30 games to go.

West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Sebastian Haller 54'; Patrick Van Aanholt 63', Jordan Ayew 87'

Roy Hodgson's side were the underdogs in this tie but their comeback win put them on 14 points and the Eagles are currently flying high.

Burnley 1-0 Everton

Jeff Hendrick 72'

Red Card: Seamus Coleman 56'

Turf Moor is a difficult place for any team to visit, and Everton's fourth loss in a row puts them in the relegation zone. Not the start they would have imagined.

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

Liverpool earned a last minute victory against the Foxes

Sadio Mane 40', James Milner 90+5' (P); James Maddison 80'

A game that Liverpool dominated but were lucky to win in the end as James Milner converted from the spot after Sadio Mane was brought down in the box during stoppage time.

Watford 0-0 Sheffield United

No win yet for Quique Sanches Flores, but Watford came within inches of taking all three points only to be thwarted by a couple of good saves by Dean Henderson.

Norwich City 1-5 Aston Villa

Josip Drmic 87'; Wesley Moraes 14' 30', Jack Grealish 49', Conor Hourihane 61', Douglas Luiz 83'

Dean Smith's men were rampant against another promoted side in Norwich City. The Canaries look shambolic at the back and have now lost three straight games since that big home scalp of Manchester City.

Brighton 3-0 Tottenham

Neal Maupay 3', Aaron Connolly 32' 65'

Brighton ended their 8-game winless streak at home in style. Hugo Lloris' error cost Spurs not only a goal but their custodian as well as he was seriously injured in the process and had to be subbed off. The problems seem to be piling up for Mauricio Pochettino whose side just can't win away from home.