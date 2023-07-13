"Upgraded from mid table Chelsea", "Good luck, Lebron James of soccer" - Fans react as Christian Pulisic leaves the London club

Christian Pulisic has left Chelsea to join Serie A giants AC Milan. Fans on Twitter are reacting as the Blues confirmed the transfer.

Pulisic joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019. He made 145 appearances for the club, scoring 26 times and providing 21 assists.

The American, however, struggled for game time during the 2022-23 season despite the team struggling throughout the campaign. Pulisic made 30 appearances across competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.

Out of those 30 appearances, only 10 came as a starter. Hence, it was evident that Pulisic was no longer in the club's plans. He will now embark on a new journey in the Serie A with AC Milan.

During his Stamford Bridge stint, Pulisic won three major trophies, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Fans sent their well-wishes to the American winger. However, some of them took a jab at the Blues as well. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Upgraded from mid table Chelsea."

Another commented:

"Good luck, lebron james of soccer."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Christian Pulisic completed a move to AC Milan:

We wish him all the best @ChelseaFC But of his injuries, this guy would have rivaled Hazard in terms of statistics.We wish him all the best @ChelseaFC But of his injuries, this guy would have rivaled Hazard in terms of statistics.We wish him all the best

Chelsea have identified Rayan Cherki as their Christian Pulisic replacement

Chelsea are making moves in the transfer market and have already identified the player who could replace Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge. They are interested in 19-year-old Olympique Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki.

Cherki has been one of Ligue 1's best up-and-coming talents. He is an extremely skillful player and looks to have a bright future.

Pundit Frank Leboeuf told ESPN about Cherki (via Metro):

"Skill-wise, one of the best players already on earth. He’s unbelievable for a 19-year-old. The guy can do everything. But he’s young and still has to improve. He needs to learn when he has to get rid of the ball, it’s always half a second too early or half a second too late. It’s that rhythm that he needs to learn."

Cherki made 39 appearances for Lyon during the 2022-23 season. He scored five goals and provided six assists for the Ligue 1 giants. A move to west London could be on the cards for the 19-year-old star.

