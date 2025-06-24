Urawa Reds vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2025

Urawa Reds square off against Monterrey at the Rose Bowl in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday. The Reds have lost their two games and can no longer qualify for the knockouts, while Rayados need a win to keep their knockout hopes alive.

The Reds got their campaign underway with a 3-1 loss to River Plate before losing 2-1 to Inter Milan. Ryoma Watanabe gave Urawa the lead in the 11th minute. Lautaro Martínez pulled Inter level in the 78th minute before Valentín Carboni bagged a stoppage-time winner for Inter.

Monterrey, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Inter in their campaign opener. Sergio Ramos gave them a 25th-minute lead before Martinez equalised later in the first half. In their previous outing, they drew goalless with River Plate.

Trending

Urawa Reds vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Reds and Rayados have met teams from Mexico and Japan in the Club World Cup, respectively. The Reds beat Leon 1-0 in 2023, while Rayados lost on penalties to Kashiwa Reysol in 2011.

The Reds have one win in six games across competitions, conceding twice in four games.

Rayados have won three of their last seven games in the Club World Cup, losing two.

Urawa have lost their last four games in the Club World Cup, conceding 12 times.

Urawa Reds vs Monterrey Prediction

The Reds have lost three of their last five games across competitions, scoring in each loss. They won their only meeting against a Liga MX team in 2023. Monterrey, meanwhile, are winless in three games, scoring twice.

Rayados, who have drawn their two games, are more used to playing in hot weather conditions and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Urawa 1-2 Monterrey

Urawa Reds vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monterrey to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More