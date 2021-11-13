Uruguay 0-1 Argentina: Albiceleste player ratings as Angel Di Maria strike earns all 3 points for visitors | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Argentina weathered a late storm to see off Uruguay 1-0 in Montevideo in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match in the seventh minute as the Albiceleste took another huge stride towards Qatar.

Paulo Dybala forced a turnover at the edge of the box before feeding an unmarked Di Maria, who placed his shot into the top corner perfectly. Despite Argentina keeping the lion's share of possession, La Celeste were the more dangerous outfit. Luis Suarez saw a few of his shots blocked by Emiliano Martinez.

The home side upped the ante in the dying embers, creating some good chances from open play and set-pieces, but none came to fruition. Agustin Alvarez was also guilty of heading a brilliant chance from close range over the crossbar in the 85th minute, summing up Uruguay's frustrating night.

The defeat now leaves their FIFA World Cup hopes in grave danger. They've slipped to sixth in the table with 16 points, below the play-off spot.

Argentina, meanwhile, have consolidated their position in second place, and have cut Brazil's lead at the top to only six points.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Argentina:

Emiliano Martinez - 7.5/10

Despite the home side putting a lot of pressure early on, Martinez wasn't troubled until the last few minutes. He was called into action to make a few saves that helped protect Argentina's lead.

Nahuel Molina - 8/10

It was a solid display in defence from Molina. He showed excellent positional sense, and read the game brilliantly, making three clearances and five tackles.

Cristian Romero - 7.5/10

He was key to frustrating Uruguay when they looked dangerous during the opening half-hour or so. Romero made several vital clearances and interceptions.

Nicolas Otamendi - 6.5/10

Otamendi looked unsettled early on, but soon regained his composure. He made six clearances and three interceptions in the game.

Marcos Acuna - 6.5/10

The Sevilla centre-back was roughed up by Uruguay a few times. and laid one good pass for Messi in stoppage time. But the Argentina captain skied his effort.

Rodrigo De Paul - 6.5/10

He fought hard for the ball, biting at the heels of Uruguay. He looked to push Argentina forward with tasty long balls.

Guido Rodriguez - 6.5/10

Rodriguez dealt with Suarez to mixed results, but looked promising on the ball, making excellent distribution.

Angel Di Maria - 7.5/10

The PSG ace struck a fabulous effort into the far post to put Argentina in front. He created one good chance in the second half, which unfortunately went begging.

Paulo Dybala - 7/10

He forced a turnover before laying the ball off for Di Maria to fire home Argentina's opener. But that was the only moment of quality from Dybala, who later went into the books for stepping on Lucas Torreira. He was taken off at half-time because of a muscle strain.

Giovani Lo Celso - 6/10

The 25-year-old saw a nice through-ball collected by Muslera before drawing a foul from Caceres. He was never a direct threat for the home side, though.

Lautaro Martinez - 5/10

It was a poor game from the Inter Milan striker who was largely anonymous. He was taken off in the 55th minute.

Ratings of Argentina substitutes against Uruguay

Joaquin Correa - 6/10

He started an amazing counter, which unfortunately was well blocked by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Alejandro Gomez - 6.5/10

The ex-Atalanta playmaker nearly scored just minutes after coming on. He burst into a mazy run before firing his effort just wide off the post.

Angel Correa - 6/10

He was thoroughly overshadowed by his namesake on the night.

Lionel Messi - 6.5/10

Messi is still dealing with a knock but stepped into the breach late on against Uruguay in Montevideo. He had one good chance to score in stoppage time, but skied his effort well over the bar.

Exequiel Palacios - N/A

Nothing much to see from him on the night.

