Uruguay 0-2 Brazil: Player Ratings as Arthur and Richarlison strike to sink Suarez-less Skyblues | 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil continued their perfect start to the 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign on Tuesday, beating Uruguay 2-0 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Arthur and Richarlison's first-half strikes were enough for the reigning Copa America champions to seal all three points and consolidate their position at the top of the standings.

La Celeste, who were without star striker Luis Suarez, also lost Edinson Cavani midway through the second half. The Manchester United forward was sent off for stamping on Richarlison in what seemed like a rash challenge.

The defeat, a second in five games for Oscar Tabarez's side, also relegates them down to fifth, with a daunting clash against Argentina coming up next in March.

Brazil Player Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

The Manchester City star had another chance between the sticks, and another clean sheet for Brazil. Ederson must be one happy camper on his way back to the UK this week. He was rarely tested on the night, although he was beaten by Caceres in the second half. Fortunately for him, the goal was ruled out, safeguarding his clean sheet.

Danilo - 6.5/10

It was another quiet game for Danilo, who, after linking up with Gabriel Jesus for a chance early on, disappeared in the match.

Marquinhos - 7/10

The PSG star kept everything organized at the back and marked Edinson Cavani well during set-piece situations. The only sour note of his evening was a robust challenge he made late on, which got him booked.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Brazil's captain was flawless once again, showing good positional sense and clearing aerial threats with his fine prowess.

Renan Lodi - 7.5/10

Renan Lodi found his feet again after struggling against Venezuela last time out. The left-back was actively involved in the attack, even assisting Richarlison with a wonderful first-touch cross into the box. He notably launched a dangerous Brazil counter in the second half. Defensively, he made four interceptions and two tackles.

Arthur - 7/10

He was a calming presence in the midfield. Arthur also opened his account for the Canaries with a deflected effort in the opening stanza to give his side the lead.

Douglas Luiz - 7/10

Douglas Luiz put in another solid performance to show he's settling into Tite's tactical scheme very quickly. He maintained control of the midfield alongside Arthur and Everton, making one interception and two tackles.

Everton Ribiero - 7.5/10

Tite's decision to switch Brazil to a 4-4-2 appeared to liberate the Flamengo winger, who was superb in the No. 10 role in Philippe Coutinho's absence. He offered great width down the right flank with his marauding runs.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

It was not the best performance from the Manchester City striker, but he did look dangerous early on. He played a couple of passes which kept Campana on his toes, before lifting one over the Uruguayan defense to set up Richarlison.

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

After his match-winning goal in the last game, Roberto Firmino was back in anonymity for Brazil. He was expertly kept out by Uruguay's defense and failed to muster a single shot on target.

Richarlison - 7/10

Richarlison was back on the scoresheet again. He doubled Brazil's advantage in the first-half by rising highest to meet Lodi's cross and planting a header past Campana into the far post. It was his second goal of this qualifying campaign.

Substitutes

Everton Soares - 6/10

Everton Soares was subbed on for Richarlison in the 70th minute. Besides a few good passes, there was nothing to write home about him.

Lucas Paqueta - N/A

Lucas Paqueta once again came on in injury time and is hence not graded. However, he cheaply gave away possession in the final few seconds, which led to Uruguay launching a good counter-attack.

Bruno Guimaraes - N/A

The 23-year old made his first Brazil appearance, but only came on for the final few seconds of the match.