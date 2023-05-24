Uruguay U20 and England U20 battle for three points in a Group E fixture at the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday (May 25).

Both teams will look to build on their matchday one fixtures. Uruguay comfortably dispatched Iraq 4-0 win on Monday. Matias Abaldo opened the scoring in the 38th minute, while Andres Ferrari's 48th-minute strike made it 2-0. Hussein Rasetim put through his own net in the 62nd minute before Alan Romero completed the rout in injury time.

England, meanwhile, kickstarted their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Tunisia. Dane Scarlett's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The wins put the two sides at the summit of the group with three points, while Tunisia and Iraq are yet to register their first points.

Uruguay U20 vs England U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They squared off in the 2009 U-20 World Cup, which Uruguay won 1-0. They shared the spoils in a goalless draw in 1991.

England are on an eight-game unbeaten streak, winning seven games.

Uruguay's last five games have seen one side fail to score.

Uruguay have lost just one of their last 14 games, winning 11.

Four of Uruguay's last five games have produced less than three goals.

England have progressed from the group stage just five times in their previous 11 appearances.

Uruguay failed to progress from the group stage in just two of their previous 15 apparances.

Uruguay U20 vs England U20 Prediction

Uruguay and England were tipped to progress as the top two in the group, and they kicked off their campaign on a positive note to set the early pace in the group. This game could ostensibly be the decider for top spot in the group, and both sides will aim for maximum points.

England were not up to par despite their win over Tunisia. The Young Lions will have to significantly up the ante if they are to get anything from the game. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Uruguay 1-1 England

Uruguay U20 vs England U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

