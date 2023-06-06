Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th June 2023

Uruguay U20 will take on Israel U20 at Estadio Único in the FIFA U20 World Cup on Thursday.

Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20 Preview

Uruguay are getting closer to achieving their dream of winning the title for the first time. Their victory against the United States in the quarterfinals was a considerable morale booster according to coach Marcelo Broli.

“We are all eying the ultimate prize and nothing short of that will quench our thirst now,” he said.

La Celeste Olímpica got the better of Team USA 2-0 in Santiago del Estero on Sunday to make it to their seventh semi-final. As the only surviving South American team in the tournament, Uruguay enjoyed the support of local attendants. However, their physicality and aggression seemingly made the difference.

Against all odds, Israel pulled off a shock 3-2 win over Brazil in the first quarterfinal clash on Saturday. One of the favorites of this edition have been sent packing by one of the most underrated participants. Israel came from behind twice to even the scoreline at 2-2 before Dor David Turgeman’s late screamer.

The big question is, can Israel continue their fairytale run in the competition when they take on Uruguay in the semi-finals? Coach Ofir Haim has some answers:

“We’ll maintain our stress-free character. We’ve achieved our objectives and have nothing more to lose. The pressure is on Uruguay.”

Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uruguay have scored 10 goals in the competition, conceding three times.

Uruguay have kept clean sheets in four of their five matches in the tournament so far.

Uruguay have forced two own goals out of their opponents – the highest number so far in the competition.

Both Israel and Uruguay have been handed one red card each in the tournament.

Uruguay have won four times and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Israel have won three times, drawn once and lost once in their most recent five encounters.

Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20 Prediction

Matías Abaldo, Anderson Duarte and Franco González are the leading lights in Uruguay’s attack, scoring twice each. But we must give goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez merit for four clean sheets so far.

Anan Khalaily and Dor Turgeman have been Israel’s main attacking threats, scoring two goals each. But Roy Navi, Omer Senior and Hamza Shibli have made contributions too, with one goal each.

Uruguay are expected to prevail due to their superior individuality and local support.

Prediction: Uruguay U20 2-1 Israel U20

Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Uruguay U20 to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Uruguay U20 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Israel U20 to score - Yes

