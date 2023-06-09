Uruguay U20 vs Italy U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2023

Uruguay U20 will take on Italy U20 at Estadio Único in the final of the FIFA U20 World Cup on Sunday.

Uruguay U20 vs Italy U20 Preview

The current edition of the FIFA U20 World Cup will have a first-time winner as neither of the finalists have clinched the title in the past. Italy are reaching the final for the first time while Uruguay have made it twice, in 1997 and 2013, falling to Argentina and France respectively.

Cains booked their place following a 1-0 win over Israel in the semi-finals on Thursday thanks to Anderson Duarte. The Defensor Sporting forward has scored in each of the three games of the knockout stage. Uruguay and Italy have met twice at this level, with one game ending in Uruguay’s favour and the other ending goalless.

Italy have been the most dreaded side in the tournament due to their combined strength in attack, midfield and defence. They also boast the top scorer in the competition as of yet. Cesare Casadei has been consistent since the group stage, powering his tally to seven goals ahead of the final.

Gli Azzurrini are on the verge of making history. “I have told them (players) not to do it for me but for themselves. You are about to make history by winning this trophy for the first time. You are young and have your careers at stake as well,” said Italy coach Carmine Nunziata.

Uruguay U20 vs Italy U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams, Uruguay and Italy, have suffered only one defeat in the competition so far.

Uruguay have scored 11 goals while conceding two in the process.

Uruguay boast four clean sheets as opposed to one for Italy.

Italy have scored 13 goals and conceded seven across six matches.

Uruguay have won four times and lost once in their last five matches. Likewise, Italy have won four games and lost one.

Uruguay U20 vs Italy U20 Prediction

Duarte is Uruguay’s leading scorer with three goals but Matías Abaldo and Franco González have been major attacking threats as well, with two goals each.

Most eyes will be on Cesare Casadei, who has declared his desire to maintain his record by improving on his seven goals. However, Tommaso Baldanzi can’t be overlooked. He has two goals to his name.

As a South American team, Uruguay will enjoy local support which could help them secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Uruguay U20 2-1 Italy U20

Uruguay U20 vs Italy U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Uruguay U20

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Uruguay U20 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Italy U20 to score - Yes

