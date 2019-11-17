Uruguay vs Argentina match preview, predicted XI, betting odds and more | International friendlies

Argentina defeated Brazil in their last friendly

After an eye-catching victory over arch-rivals Brazil, Argentina will lock horns with Uruguay at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on Monday.

The Albiceleste are on an unbeaten run since the 2019 Copa America and are riding high on confidence. Lionel Scaloni has forged a hard-working team of superstars under the leadership of Lionel Messi. Thus, they will be hoping to continue their newfound form when they face their South American compatriots.

Like their opponents, Uruguay have not lost a single match since their shock quarterfinal exit to Peru at the 2019 Copa America. Subsequently, Oscar Tabarez will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run when they confront their biggest test in Argentina.

Venue and kick-off information

Kickoff: 21:15 (local time); 00:45 (IST) on the 19th of November, 2019

Date: 18th November 2019

Venue: Bloomfield Stadium, Israel

Head to Head

Argentina and Uruguay have one of the most competitive sports rivalries in the world. The Albiceleste enjoy a superior 87-57 record against the latter in a feud that spans more than 118 years.

In their last five meetings, Uruguay have won just once while Argentina have three wins to their name.

Form Guide

Uruguay: W-D-W-D-W

Argentina: W-W-D-W-D

Betting Odds

Uruguay win: 4.33

Argentina win: 1.75

Draw: 3.5

Bookmaker: Bet365

Predicted XI

Uruguay (4-4-2): Muslera; Laxalt, Godin, Coates, Suarez; Lozano, Valverde, Vecino, Rodriguez; Suarez, Cavani

Argentina (4-2-3-1): Andrada; Tagliafico, Kannemann, Martinez, Foyth; Rodriguez, Paredes; Ocampos, Dybala, Acuna; Aguero

Match Prediction

Argentina are likely to rest some of the big guns that started on Friday. Paulo Dybala and Sergio Aguero, who sat out against Brazil, would most likely lead the line while Messi could be accorded some rest. Uruguay, on the other hand, would mostly start with their feared front two of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. Thus, goals are likely to be on the menu with Argentina possibly edging past Uruguay, courtesy the former's rich vein of form.

Final Score: Uruguay 1-2 Argentina