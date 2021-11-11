Uruguay vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th November 2021

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another round of important matches this week as CONMEBOL rivals Argentina and Uruguay lock horns at the Estadio Campeon del Siglo on Friday.

Uruguay vs Argentina Preview

Argentina have grown in stature under Lionel Scaloni in recent years and are now in second place in the qualification table. The Albicelestes have nearly sealed their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but with Lionel Messi a doubt this week, they will need to tap into their squad depth against a formidable opponent.

Uruguay, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the CONMEBOL standings at the moment and face an uphill battle to secure qualification. La Celeste have been poor by their own lofty standards this year and will need to take it up a notch to defeat Argentina this weekend.

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.



Messi missed PSG’s last two games because of “knee and hamstring pains,” according to the club. Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.Messi missed PSG’s last two games because of “knee and hamstring pains,” according to the club. https://t.co/7Wf16H8bi7

Uruguay vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a good record against Uruguay and have won 89 out of 194 official matches played between the two South American sides.

Uruguay have managed 59 victories in the famed Clasico del Rio de la Plata against Argentina, with 46 games ending in a draw.

Argentina are on a 25-game unbeaten streak at the moment and have shown tremendous improvement in recent months.

Both teams have gone toe-to-toe in terms of success in international football. Argentina and Uruguay have won two World Cups each and are also the most successful teams in Copa America with 15 titles apiece.

Argentina have an excellent recent record against Uruguay and are unbeaten in their last six games against La Celeste, with Uruguay's previous victory coming in 2013.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the group stage of the Copa America this year and ended in a convincing 3-0 victory for Argentina.

Lionel Messi has scored two goals in his last three appearances against Uruguay but is unlikely to start this particular fixture.

Uruguay vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have been exceptional over the past year and are one of only two unbeaten teams in the qualification standings at the moment. With Lionel Messi a doubt for this game, the likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Paulo Dybala will have to shoulder much of the creative burden this weekend.

Uruguay are struggling at the moment and will need to play out of their skins to defeat their opponents this weekend. Argentina are currently the better team and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Uruguay 0-1 Argentina

Uruguay vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Argentina

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Luis Suarez to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Uruguay to win by a two-goal margin

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi