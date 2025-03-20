Uruguay vs Argentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st March 2025

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action with a set of CONMEBOL fixtures this week as Uruguay lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in an important encounter at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Uruguay vs Argentina Preview

Argentina are currently at the top of the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have been impressive on the international stage over the past year. The Albicelestes edged Peru to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Uruguay, on the other hand, are in second place in the qualification table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The home side held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in November last year and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Uruguay vs Argentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a good historical record against Uruguay and have won 92 out of the 197 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Uruguay's 59 victories.

Argentina have managed to win only two of their last five matches in all competitions on the international stage but have managed to keep clean sheets in both their victories during this period.

Uruguay have won only one of their last seven matches in all competitions and have played out draws in five of these games, with their only victory during this period coming by a 3-2 margin against Colombia in November last year.

The previous meeting between Argentina and Uruguay took place in a World Cup qualifier in November 2023 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Uruguay.

Uruguay vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina will have to do without Lionel Messi during the international break this month and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Julian Alvarez has enjoyed a great club campaign in La Liga this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Uruguay can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Argentina in the past. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Uruguay 1-1 Argentina

Uruguay vs Argentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes

