Uruguay vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

The CONMEBOL edition of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another set of matches this week as Bolivia lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay side in an important encounter at the Centenario Stadium on Tuesday.

Uruguay vs Bolivia Preview

Bolivia are currently in ninth place in the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side eased past Peru by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Uruguay, on the other hand, are in second place in the qualification table at the moment and have grown in stature in recent months. La Celeste stunned Argentina with a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Uruguay vs Bolivia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uruguay have an excellent historical record against Bolivia and have won 31 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bolivia's eight victories.

Uruguay are unbeaten in each of their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 scoreline in a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador in September this year.

Bolivia were on a winless run of 15 matches in all competitions on the international stage before their crucial 2-0 victory against Peru last week.

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has found the back of the net in each of his last three matches in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and has scored goals against Argentina and Brazil during this period.

After a winning run of four matches against Bolivia, Uruguay suffered a shock 3-0 defeat in their previous such game.

Uruguay vs Bolivia Prediction

Uruguay have taken massive strides under Marcelo Bielsa this year and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Darwin Nunez has been in exceptional form this month and will look to add to his goal tally on Tuesday.

Bolivia have struggled to make their mark on the international stage and will need to play out of their skins this week. Uruguay are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-0 Bolivia

Uruguay vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uruguay to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Uruguay to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes