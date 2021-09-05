Uruguay vs Bolivia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers continue on Monday as Uruguay welcome Bolivia to the Estadio Campeón del Siglo.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Peru last time out, while the visitors played out a 1-1 draw against Colombia.

Uruguay resumed their hunt for a place in Qatar on Friday as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Peru.

In a cagey affair at the Estadio Nacional de Lima, Renato Tapia and Giorgian De Arrascaeta scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

Prior to that, Óscar Tabárez’s men suffered a quarter-final exit from the Copa America after losing to Colombia in penalties.

With nine points from seven games, Uruguay are fourth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier standings, three points and four places above Monday’s visitors.

Bolivia failed to return to winning ways last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw against Colombia.

Roger Martínez gave the Colombians the lead in the 69th minute, but Fernando Saucedo restored parity with seven minutes remaining on the clock.

This followed a dire Copa America run, where they lost each of their four games, while conceding 10 goals and scoring just twice.

However, Bolivia are on a four-game unbeaten run in the World Cup qualifiers and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Uruguay vs Bolivia Head-To-Head

Uruguay have been utterly dominant against Bolivia, winning 30 of their last 44 meetings. Bolivia have picked up seven wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Uruguay Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Bolivia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Uruguay vs Bolivia Team News

Uruguay

Uruguay will be unable to call upon strike duo Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. The former has been ruled out with a muscle injury, while the latter remains with Manchester United due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Injured: Luis Suarez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Edinson Cavani

Bolivia

Bolivia will be without Carmelo Algarañaz, who picked up two yellow cards in the final two minutes of stoppage time against Colombia. Diego Bejarano is a major doubt after he was hooked off with a half-time injury in the aforementioned game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Diego Bejarano

Suspended: Carmelo Algarañaz

Uruguay vs Bolivia Predicted XI

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nández, José Giménez, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Federico Valverde, Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur; Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Maximiliano Gómez, Brian Rodríguez

Bolivia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Luis Haquín, Adrián Jusino, Roberto Fernández; Erwin Saavedra, Moisés Villarroel; Jeyson Chura, Juan Arce, Rodrigo Ramallo; Marcelo Moreno

Uruguay vs Bolivia Prediction

Bolivia have failed to find their feet and are currently on a six-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing four. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Peru side last time out and will be looking to bounce back from that performance.

We anticipate Uruguay will claim all three points as they will have the advantage of the home crowd support.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-0 Bolivia

Edited by Peter P