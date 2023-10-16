Uruguay vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2023

The CONMBEL qualifiers return to the fold with another round of matches this week as Brazil lock horns with an impressive Uruguay side in an important encounter at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Uruguay vs Brazil Preview

Uruguay are currently in fourth place in the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Colombia last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Brazil, on the other hand, are in second place in the table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Selecao were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Venezuela in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Uruguay vs Brazil Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have a good historical record against Uruguay and have won 38 out of the 78 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Uruguay's 20 victories.

Brazil are currently the most prolific team in the CONMEBOL qualification campaign and have scored seven goals in their three matches, with Uruguay in second place with a total of six goals.

Neymar is the most prolific goalscorer on the international stage in Brazil's history and has scored 79 goals in 127 appearances for his country.

Uruguay are winless in their last 13 matches against Brazil in all competitions, with their previous victory against the Selecao coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in 2001.

Uruguay are winless in their last two matches in all competitions and have conceded a total of four goals during this period.

Uruguay vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on bouncing back from their poor result against Venezuela. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Neymar can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Uruguay have also struggled to impose themselves in recent months but have shown marked improvement in the final third under Marcelo Bielsa. Brazil are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Uruguay 1-2 Brazil

Uruguay vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Uruguay to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes