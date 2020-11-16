Uruguay vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | South American World Cup qualifiers 2020

Brazil travel to Uruguay for a FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Tuesday evening.

Brazil have made a strong start to their qualification campaign, winning the three games they have played so far - against Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela.

On Friday evening, Brazil weren't at their best, but a Roberto Firmino goal was enough to give them a third straight win, as they beat Venezuela 1-0.

In their last game, Uruguay were fantastic in a 3-0 dismantling of Colombia in Baranquilla, with goals from Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez.

Uruguay vs Brazil Head-to-Head

Brazil have won 38 out of the 76 games that they have played against Uruguay so far. La Celeste have beaten the Seleccao 17 times only, while 21 draws have taken place between these two teams.

These two sides last faced each other in a friendly in 2018, which Brazil won 1-0.

Uruguay form guide: W-L-W

Brazil form guide: W-W-W

Uruguay vs Brazil Team News

Veteran Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez couldn't call up Federico Valverde to his squad for the international break. The Real Madrid man is expected to be out of action for around a month more.

Injuries: Fede Valverde

Doubtful: Maxi Gomez

Suspensions: None

Brazil are without the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Fabinho, Casemiro, Eder Militao and Rodrigo Caio.

In the game against Venezuela, Ederson Moraes started in goal for Brazil. That could change for this game, with Tite likely to go back to his trusted no.1 in Liverpool's Alisson Becker.

Injured: Fabinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Rodrigo Caio, Eder Militao

Doubtful: Neymar

Suspended: None

Uruguay vs Brazil Predicted XI

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Martin Campana (GK); Martin Caceres, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Matias Vina; Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur; Nicolas de la Cruz; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi; Bruno Guimaraes, Allan, Lucas Paqueta; Everton, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison

Uruguay vs Brazil Prediction

In Suarez and Cavani, Uruguay have a front two capable of destroying any team in the world on their day. Brazil, too, are sometimes prone to leaking the odd goal, as was seen in their 4-2 win over Peru.

If Neymar does not recover in time to be on the pitch for this game, Uruguay will fancy their chances of beating their most-fancied opposition.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-1 Brazil