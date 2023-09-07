Uruguay vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2023

Uruguay and Chile get their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign underway when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Centenario on Friday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games against the visitors and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Uruguay maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cuba in a friendly on June 21.

Bielsa’s side have now won their last three outings, scoring eight goals and conceding two since March’s 1-1 draw with Japan.

Next up is an opposing side who have failed to win their last four meetings, stretching back to a 3-1 victory in November 2016.

Chile were left spitting feathers last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Bolivar at the Estadio Ramón Tahuichi Aguilera.

Prior to that, Eduardo Berizzo’s men were on a run of three consecutive friendly wins, scoring a staggering 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Having missed out on securing a place in Qatar last year, La Rojas will be looking to begin their quest for a place in the 2026 World Cup on the right foot.

Uruguay vs Chile Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 47 wins from the last 84 meetings between the sides, Uruguay boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Chile have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Uruguay are unbeaten in their last four games against Berizzo’s men, claiming three wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss in November 2016.

Bielsa’s men have won all but one of their last six home matches across all competitions, with a goalless draw against South Korea in last November’s World Cup clash being the exception.

Chile are without a win in their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing five and picking up two draws since March 2022.

Uruguay vs Chile Prediction

While Uruguay and Chile head into the weekend on impressive runs, La Roja's poor form on the road makes the hosts favored to claim the desired results.

Bielsa’s men have won five of their last six home matches and we see them picking up a victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-1 Chile

Uruguay vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uruguay to win

Tip 2: First to score - Uruguay (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven clashes)