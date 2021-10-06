Uruguay vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Uruguay and Colombia are vying for two likely remaining qualification places and will battle it out in a CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Uruguay are third in the standings with 15 points from nine matches, while Colombia are fifth with 13 points from the same number of games played.

Uruguay are coming off a narrow 1-0 win over Ecuador, a game in which Gaston Pereiro settled the game with a winner in injury time.

Meanwhile, Colombia were 3-1 winners in their last match, with Miguel Borja's brace and Luis Diaz's 74th-minute effort enough for them to beat Chile.

Uruguay vs Colombia Head-to-Head

Uruguay and Colombia have played 16 matches against each other so far, with the former prevailing in eight of those encounters. Colombia have won four matches, while four games have ended in stalemates.

The last meeting between the two sides ended 0-0 in regulation, but the Colombians managed to get past Uruguay 4-2 on penalties.

Uruguay form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Colombia form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-W

Uruguay vs Colombia Team News

Uruguay

The Uruguayans will be boosted by the return of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, who missed the September fixtures due to unavailability. Maxi Gomez has been left out of the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Selección Uruguaya @Uruguay 🎥 🇺🇾 La Celeste realizó la segunda jornada de trabajos con el plantel casi completo ya que se sumaron 10 futbolistas.Video completo en la plataforma de #AUFTV bit.ly/3a810gb 📲 🖥️ Ingresá a auf.tv , registrate gratis y disfrutá los contenidos. 🎥 🇺🇾 La Celeste realizó la segunda jornada de trabajos con el plantel casi completo ya que se sumaron 10 futbolistas.Video completo en la plataforma de #AUFTV: bit.ly/3a810gb📲 🖥️ Ingresá a auf.tv, registrate gratis y disfrutá los contenidos. https://t.co/YJXKZ3GbEw

Colombia

Miguel Borja has been ruled out with an injury, but all other players will be available for selection for Colombia.

Injured: Miguel Borja

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uruguay vs Colombia Predicted XI

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nández, José Giménez, Diego Godín, Joaquín Piquerez; Federico Valverde, Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur; Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez

Selección Colombia @FCFSeleccionCol 📸 🤜🤛 Éder Álvarez Balanta y Daniel Muñoz nos cuentan sobre la última práctica antes de viajar a 🇺🇾 #VamosColombia 🇨🇴 📸 🤜🤛 Éder Álvarez Balanta y Daniel Muñoz nos cuentan sobre la última práctica antes de viajar a 🇺🇾#VamosColombia 🇨🇴 https://t.co/mIcOLDOkzb

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Luis Diaz; Roger Martinez, Radamel Falcao

Uruguay vs Colombia Prediction

Uruguay getting their top-two all-time goal scorers back will certainly make a difference, as both Cavani and Suarez possess the ability to change a game in a matter of seconds. Uruguay's rearguard has been solid as well, and Colombia will find it tough to find a breakthrough.

Also Read

Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez is an experienced campaigner and should be able to guide his side to a win on Thursday. We predict that Uruguay will beat Colombia by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-1 Colombia

Edited by Peter P