Uruguay vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

Uruguay are set to play Cuba at the Estadio Centenario on Wednesday in a friendly game.

Uruguay come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Nicaragua in their most recent game. Goals from Penarol striker Matias Arezo and America attacker Brian Rodriguez and a brace from Schalke midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar secured the win for Uruguay.

Cuba, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Chile in their most recent game. A brace from Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez and a goal from Everton midfielder Rodrigo Echeverria sealed the deal for Chile.

Uruguay vs Cuba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Uruguay are facing Cuba.

Uruguayan attacker Diego Rossi has nine goal contributions in 17 league starts for Fenerbahce this season.

Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar has seven goal contributions in 15 league starts for Schalke this season.

Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri impressed during his brief appearances for Manchester United this season; he registered an assist in the League Cup.

Uruguayan left-back Lucas Olaza registered an assist in 16 league starts for Real Valladolid this season.

Uruguay vs Cuba Prediction

Uruguay have named a fairly inexperienced squad, with manager Marcelo Bielsa clearly keen to see the talents at his disposal. Regulars like Ronald Araujo, Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez have not been included after a long and tiring season, with young talents like Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodriguez and Rodrigo Zalazar given a chance to shine.

Bielsa did some good work with Leeds United, and was praised for getting the best out of his players during his time at the club. He remains a mercurial figure though, and the Uruguayans will now be aware of his exacting demands. It will be interesting to see what he does with players like Valverde, Araujo and Nunez, with the former two considered to be two of the best in their respective positions in Europe.

Cuba, on the other hand, will hope that the relative inexperience of the Uruguayan squad aids them. Players like Maikel Reyes and Luis Paradela could prove to be important in attack as they seek to cause problems to the Uruguayan defence. They also have experience in the form of Yosel Piedra and Aricheell Hernandez.

Uruguay will be the favourites to win, and should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-0 Cuba

Uruguay vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Uruguay

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Uruguay to keep a clean sheet- yes

