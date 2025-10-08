Uruguay vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Uruguay will face the Dominican Republic at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Friday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The South American side have already secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will play a series of friendlies in preparation for the global showpiece, starting with Friday's game.

They faced Chile in their most recent outing with the game ending goalless. Marcelo Bielsa's men were, however, far from their best, managing just six shots throughout the contest and will be looking to put out a much better showing come weekend.

The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, have endured a difficult spell in recent months, notably crashing out in the group stages of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup back in June. They played Jordan in their most recent game, losing the friendly clash 3-0 following a flat performance at the Amman International Stadium.

Following Friday's game, both sides will continue in friendly action, with Uruguay set to play Uzbekistan while the Dominican Republic will face Colombia.

Uruguay vs Dominican Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

Uruguay's last meeting against CONCACAF opposition came back in July 2024 when they faced Canada in the Copa America, winning the third-place clash on penalties following a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The Dominican Republic's last meeting against CONMEBOL opposition came back in March 2024 when they played Peru in a friendly clash which they lost 4-1.

La Celeste are ranked 15th in the latest FIFA World Rankings and sit some distance above their weekend opponents in 142nd place.

Uruguay have kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches.

Uruguay vs Dominican Republic Prediction

La Celeste have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous nine. Marcelo Bielsa's men are by far the stronger side ahead of Saturday's game but must be wary of complacency if they are to get the job done.

Los Quisqueyanos, meanwhile, have recorded three losses and a draw in their last four matches. They are badly mismatched ahead of Friday's game and will mainly look to keep the scoreline civil.

Prediction: Uruguay 3-0 Dominican Republic

Uruguay vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uruguay to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)

