Uruguay vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | September 1, 2024 

Uruguay and Guatemala face off at the Chase Stadium in Florida, United States on Sunday (September 1) in a friendly. The Celeste will look to blow away the cobwebs before resuming their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

In their first game since the 2024 Copa America, where they achieved a third-place finish after seeing off Canada on penalties, Uruguay have named a much weakened side.

That's because most of their players would be away with their respective clubs on Sunday and only join once their fixtures are over. A total of 22 players have been announced for the friendly.

Meanwhile, Guatemala would reconvene their 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League group stage after this friendly. It's their third consecutive friendly as they look to avoid a third consecutive loss.

Trending

Los Chapines were crushed 4-1 by Argentina in June before a 1-0 loss to El Salvador. They haven't lost three games in a row since October 2022.

Uruguay vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth clash between the two sides.

Uruguay and Guatemala drew their first encounter 1-1 in April 1974 before the Celeste beat the Chapines in their next two, including a 5-1 drubbing in their last face-off in June 2015.

Guatemala have lost their last two friendlies. They haven't seen three consecutive defeats since October 2022 (3).

Uruguay are winless in three competitive games, losing once, failing to score twice.

Guatemala haven't scored more than once per game in their last previous encounters with Uruguay.

Uruguay vs Guatemala Prediction

Uruguay are fielding a much-weakened side without most of their key stars, who are set to return for the World Cup qualifiers. That could give Guatemala a chance to avoid a third consecutive loss in the fixture.

Los Chapines aren't quite the most formidable outfit but could hold a weakened Uruguay side to a draw.

Prediction: Uruguay 1-1 Guatemala

Uruguay vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback