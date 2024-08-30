Uruguay vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | September 1, 2024 

Uruguay and Guatemala face off at the Chase Stadium in Florida, United States on Sunday (September 1) in a friendly. The Celeste will look to blow away the cobwebs before resuming their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.
In their first game since the 2024 Copa America, where they achieved a third-place finish after seeing off Canada on penalties, Uruguay have named a much weakened side.
That's because most of their players would be away with their respective clubs on Sunday and only join once their fixtures are over. A total of 22 players have been announced for the friendly.
Meanwhile, Guatemala would reconvene their 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League group stage after this friendly. It's their third consecutive friendly as they look to avoid a third consecutive loss.
Los Chapines were crushed 4-1 by Argentina in June before a 1-0 loss to El Salvador. They haven't lost three games in a row since October 2022.
Uruguay vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the fourth clash between the two sides.
- Uruguay and Guatemala drew their first encounter 1-1 in April 1974 before the Celeste beat the Chapines in their next two, including a 5-1 drubbing in their last face-off in June 2015.
- Guatemala have lost their last two friendlies. They haven't seen three consecutive defeats since October 2022 (3).
- Uruguay are winless in three competitive games, losing once, failing to score twice.
- Guatemala haven't scored more than once per game in their last previous encounters with Uruguay.
Uruguay vs Guatemala Prediction
Uruguay are fielding a much-weakened side without most of their key stars, who are set to return for the World Cup qualifiers. That could give Guatemala a chance to avoid a third consecutive loss in the fixture.
Los Chapines aren't quite the most formidable outfit but could hold a weakened Uruguay side to a draw.
Prediction: Uruguay 1-1 Guatemala
Uruguay vs Guatemala Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes