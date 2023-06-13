Uruguay vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2023

Uruguay are set to play Nicaragua at the Estadio Centenario on Thursday in a friendly fixture.

Uruguay come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over South Korea in their most recent game. Goals from Sporting CP centre-back Sebastian Coates and Lazio midfielder Matias Vecino secured the win for Uruguay. Olympiacos midfielder Hwang In-beom scored the goal for South Korea.

Nicaragua, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Panama in their most recent game. A second-half brace from Anderlecht right-back Michael Amir Murillo and a goal from Turan Tovuz centre-back Roderick Miller sealed the deal for Panama. Young midfielder Widman Talavera and defender Oscar Acevedo scored the goals for Nicaragua.

Uruguay vs Nicaragua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uruguay will play Nicaragua for the first time in a long time in a friendly game.

Uruguayan left-back Matias Vina registered two goals in five starts for Bournemouth since joining them in January.

Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar has seven goal contributions in 15 league starts for Schalke this season.

Uruguayan attacker Diego Rossi has nine goal contributions in 17 league starts for Fenerbahce this season.

Uruguayan winger Facundo Torres has seven goal contributions in 14 league starts for Orlando City.

Uruguay vs Nicaragua Prediction

Uruguay have begun a new era under the management of the dynamic and eccentric Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa was a surprise appointment by Uruguay, but an exciting one; while certainly a polarising figure, Bielsa guarantees entertainment on and off the field.

The squad he has announced indicates that he has an eye towards the future. Familiar names like Ronald Araujo, Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte and Darwin Nunez have not been selected, and given the tiring nature of the season gone by, it makes sense to give his star players some rest.

However, it will be a chance for exciting young talents like Facundo Pellistri, Matias Arezo and Fabricio Diaz to impress the new manager. Uruguay have to find essential squad players to build around their core of Araujo, Valverde and Nunez.

Nicaragua, on the other hand, will be the underdogs heading into this game. However, given the high line that Bielsa prefers to employ, they should be able to find opportunities to strike. Bielsa's Leeds United were not renowned for their defending; a factor Nicaragua could take advantage of, given the fairly inexperienced nature of Uruguay's squad as well.

Uruguay to win this game.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-0 Nicaragua

Uruguay vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Uruguay

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Uruguay to keep a clean sheet- yes

