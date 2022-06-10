Uruguay vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2022

Uruguay square off against Panama at the Estadio Centenario in an international friendly fixture on Saturday.

Uruguay were originally scheduled to play Jamaica in this match but the team was not permitted by CONCACAF to travel to South America, given their busy schedule in the ongoing CONCACAF Nations League.

This will be the final game for La Celeste ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign and they will be looking to sign off with a win in this match. Panama will resume their Nations League campaign after this exhibition game.

Uruguay vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met just three times across all competitions so far. Uruguay have been the dominant side against their central American rivals and have a 100% record in this fixture.

Panama have not scored in their last two meetings against the hosts, which were both friendly games.

Uruguay have kept a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions while Panama have not conceded a goal in their last three games across all competitions.

Both teams head into the game in good goalscoring form, scoring 10 goals in their last five games. Uruguay had a better defensive record in that period, conceding just one goal while Panama have let in six goals.

Uruguay last faced a team from CONCACAF on Sunday when they played a goalless draw against the USA. Panama also played out a draw when they last faced a team from CONMEBOL. They played out a 1-1 draw against Peru in January.

Uruguay vs Panama Prediction

Uruguay named an almost full-strength squad for the friendly games and put in solid performances against the likes of Mexico and the USA. Edinson Cavani bagged a brace in the 3-0 win over Mexico and is expected to start here. They will also be hoping to make their home advantage count against Los Canaleros.

Panama have also enjoyed solid outings against Costa Rica and Martinique in the Nations League but Uruguay are a much stronger team than the two sides. Panama have not been able to find the back of the net in their last two games against Uruguay.

We are backing Uruguay to secure a win in this game, thanks to their superior squad quality and great head-to-head record against their northern rivals.

Prediction: Uruguay 3-1 Panama

Uruguay vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uruguay.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Uruguay to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes.

