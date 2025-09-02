Uruguay vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Uruguay will face Peru at the Estadio Centenario on Thursday in the penultimate round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have had mixed results in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far, but are only one point away from confirming a fifth consecutive appearance on the global stage as they sit fourth in the table with 24 points.

They beat Venezuela 2-0 in their last match, with Rodrigo Aguirre opening the scoring late in the first half before Flamengo's Giorgian De Arrascaeta doubled their advantage with a brilliant strike early in the second.

Peru, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results in their qualifying campaign and can no longer secure direct qualification for the World Cup. They were impressive in their most recent outing, playing out a goalless draw against a stacked Ecuador side, and perhaps deserved more from the game as they created the better goal-scoring opportunities.

The visitors sit ninth in the table with just 12 points from 16 matches and must win on Thursday to retain any hopes of advancing to the inter-confederation playoffs.

Uruguay vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between Uruguay and Peru. The home side have won 39 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times, with their other 15 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Thursday's fixture last October, which the visitors won 1-0.

Uruguay have scored 19 goals in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers CONMEBOL. Only Brazil (21) and Argentina (29) have managed more.

La Bicolor, meanwhile, are the lowest-scoring side in the qualifiers with just six goals in 16 matches.

Peru are ranked 42nd in the latest FIFA rankings, while their midweek opponents are ranked 16th.

Uruguay vs Peru Prediction

La Celeste's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this week. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will be looking forward to Thursday's clash.

Peru have failed to score any goals in six of their last seven outings. Their inability to perform offensively could cost them dearly this week.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-0 Peru

Uruguay vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uruguay to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last nine matches)

