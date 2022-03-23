Uruguay vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In a crucial fixture for fourth place in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Uruguay host Peru at Estadio Centenario on Thursday.

The hosts are currently in fourth place in the standings with 22 points while Peru have 21 points and are just one place behind La Celeste. The hosts have reignited their qualification hopes as they recorded two back-to-back wins against Venezuela and Paraguay in January.

Peru are unbeaten in their last four qualification games and played out a 1-1 draw against Ecuador. With just two games left to play in the qualification campaign, this is a do-or-die fixture for both sides.

Uruguay vs Peru Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 70 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have dominated the proceedings in this fixture. With 38 wins, they have come out on top twice as often as Peru have, leading 38-17 in wins while 15 games have ended in draws.

The last two meetings between the two teams have ended in 1-1 draws, including the reverse fixture at Estadio Nacional de Lima in September.

Uruguay form guide (World Cup qualifiers): W-W-L-L-L

Peru form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Uruguay vs Peru Team News

Uruguay

Matias Vecino tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Fabricio Diaz in the squad. Manuel Ugarte has also joined up with the initial 26-man squad announced by Diego Alonso. There are no injuries or suspensions for the hosts.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Matias Vecino

Peru

Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan are the two key absentees for the visiting side with injuries. José Carvallo became the latest casualty for La Bicolor with appendicitis.

Miguel Araujo tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and is ruled out for the two qualifying games. Raziel García will serve a one-match ban due to his second yellow card of the campaign.

Injuries: Paolo Guerrero, Jefferson Farfan, José Carvallo

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Raziel García

Unavailable (COVID-19): Miguel Araujo

Uruguay vs Peru Predicted XI

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera (GK); Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Matias Vina; Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur; Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Peru Predicted XI (4-5-1): Pedro Gallese (GK); Luis Advíncula, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Marcos López; Wilder Cartagena, Yoshimar Yotún, André Carrillo, Edison Flores, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula

Uruguay vs Peru Prediction

The hosts have lost just twice at home in the qualifying campaign. Peru have some notable absentees for the game but should pull through with a solid performance here.

Players from both sides are expected to be slightly tired from their club commitments and the game will likely end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Uruguay 1-1 Peru

