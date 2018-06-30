Uruguay vs. Portugal :- Prediction

Team spirit, as always, was great today.

Uruguay Team News

Uruguay changed their system to play Russia and was rewarded with a more attacking performance. Whether they stick with the same 4-4-2 diamond against Portugal remains to be seen, however. Jose Maria Gimenez missed the match, with Sebastian Coates replacing him at center-back, but he is back in training after his thigh injury and could return.

Uruguay Key Players

Luis Suarez – Has scored in each of the last two matches to bounce back from a below-par performance in the opening game

Edinson Cavani – After 40 goals in 47 games for PSG last season, he scored the final goal against Russia to break his duck at this year’s World Cup

Diego Godin – Uruguay’s hugely experienced captain has led the back four to six consecutive clean sheets and must now keep Cristiano Ronaldo under wraps.

Uruguay Group stage round-up

1) Uruguay 1-0 Egypt

2) Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

3) Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Uruguay Team Form

Uruguay has now won all six matches they have played in 2018 and are yet to concede a goal. They won two from two at the China Cup in March, with Edinson Cavani scoring against both the Czech Republic and Wales to lead Uruguay to victory, before a 3-0 win against Uzbekistan in their only World Cup warm-up match. At the World Cup they won all three group stage matches to Group A with nine points.