Uruguay vs South Korea Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 14 of FIFA World Cup 2022

South Korea and Uruguay are set to go toe-to-toe in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H game on Thursday at the Education City Stadium.

Both teams have been making regular appearances in the group stage of the World Cup. Uruguay are two-time champions but have been unable to reach the final of the competition since their title-winning campaign at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil.

South Korea saw their best-ever finish at home in the 2002 World Cup, as they reached the semi-finals. They qualified for the knockout stage just once in their next four appearances, with Uruguay eliminating them from the round of 16 in 2010.

Uruguay are strong favorites in the game but South Korea can pull off an upset here. The Asian side emerged victorious when the two teams last met in a friendly game in 2018.

B/R Football @brfootball



Ghana went on to miss their penalty to win it in extra time, and Uruguay would end up advancing to the semis after winning a penalty shootout 12 years ago today, Luis Suárez was sent off for a handball in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals.Ghana went on to miss their penalty to win it in extra time, and Uruguay would end up advancing to the semis after winning a penalty shootout 12 years ago today, Luis Suárez was sent off for a handball in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals.Ghana went on to miss their penalty to win it in extra time, and Uruguay would end up advancing to the semis after winning a penalty shootout 😳 https://t.co/OQwoxPh706

Uruguay vs South Korea Head-to-Head stats

Uruguay and South Korea have met eight times across all competitions. Their first meeting dates back to 1982 in the Nehru Cup and they have met just seven times since.

Uruguay have been the better side in these games and enjoy a 6-1 lead in wins while one game ended in a draw. Two of these meetings also took place in the FIFA World Cup.

They met in the group stage of the 1990 World Cup, with Uruguay securing a 1-0 win. They met in the round of 16 in 2010 and Uruguay again emerged victorious. Luis Suarez bagged a brace in that game as La Celeste recorded a 2-1 win.

Uruguay form guide: W-L-W-D-W

South Korea form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Uruguay vs South Korea: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

Uruguay have one win in their FIFA World Cup openers in their last seven appearances at the main event (D3 L3). They have won four of their last five games in the World Cup and will be looking to continue that form in this game. The South Americans have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven games across all competitions, and they will rely on their tough defence in this match.

South Korea are making their 11th appearance at the FIFA World Cup, more than any other Asian team. They have just one win from their last six games in the World Cup and will be looking to improve upon that record.

Uruguay have scored in each of their eight meetings against the Taegeuk Warriors and are expected to be the dominant side in this game as well.

Get France vs Australia LIVE Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes